Colorful, Eye-Catching Cocktail Glasses Are Everywhere. Here Are Our 6 Favorites

The average home bar cart looks a little ­different these days. Low-ABV aperitifs and nonalcoholic spritzes sit alongside the usual boozy suspects, and instead of clear crystal, you may find a rainbow of mismatched glassware. Camp and colorful highballs and coupes speak to the genre of fast and loose gatherings we’ve come to love. You know, the kind where you’ll find an array of cheeses, tinned fish, and pickled things thrown together atop a coffee table or kitchen island strewn with tarot cards, half-burned ­candles, and yesterday’s mail. We celebrate the moment and the people around us with no fuss over formal place settings.

Having unbridled fun calls for glassware as sturdy as it is joyful. Enter: borosilicate, a concoction of silica and boron trioxide invented in 1887 by German scientist Otto Schott. Looking to make clearer, more durable laboratory glass, Schott unwittingly created a heat-resistant material that would come to be used in pharmaceuticals, railroads, a little thing called Pyrex, and—beginning in the early 1900s—this kaleidoscopic stemware style. Here are a few of our favorite brands for brightening up any special occasion.

Courtesy Maison Balzac

This clear and pink number made in Sydney, Australia, by Elise Pioch Balzac is inspired by the shrimp cocktail she ate at dinner parties as a child in 1980s France. Balzac loves ­borosilicate because it can hold boiling water, a cold drink, and anything in between. Her designs exemplify playful nostalgia with a nod to the retro kitsch.

Courtesy Fazeek

The women-led team behind this Aussie fragrance-turned-homewares brand turns everyday objects into unexpected sculptural experiences. As with all borosilicate, the punchy colors never fade because the natural pigments are added before the molten glass is blown.

Courtesy Ichendorf Milano

For nearly a century, glassmaker Ichendorf Milano has teamed up with innovative artists such as Alessandra Baldereschi, who is behind designs including the Desert Plants Cactus Champagne Coupe. These fairy-tale-esque glasses are sturdier than they look—and dishwasher-safe! No champagne? No problem—any drink served straight up takes well to the shape.

Courtesy Mamo

Brooklyn mixologist Arley Marks partnered with award-winning designer Jonathan Mosca to create novel pieces such as the “refreshingly multifunctional” reversible hi-ball: Sip a spritz in the voluminous half, then flip to enjoy a two-ounce pour of any digestif you fancy.

Courtesy Yinka Ilori

This multidisciplinary artist taps into his British Nigerian heritage to create vibrant pieces such as this Oorun Didun Drinking Glass. Designed in partnership with MoMA, the vessel—aptly named for a Nigerian expression that means “sweet sun”—brightens any table.

Shop now:

Yinka Ilori Oorun Didun Glass Cups

Courtesy Sophie Lou Jacobsen