Culture

Job Overview: Culinary Intern

By SAVEUR Editors

Published on July 21, 2023

SAVEUR aims to broaden readers’ perspectives on food through rigorous, lively, and culturally sensitive journalism. Our favorite stories don’t just report or explain—they have a thesis and move conversations forward. Additionally, they often:

  • Unearth and celebrate off-the-beaten-path recipes and food traditions with a strong sense of place.
  • Center historically marginalized communities with care and reverence—and without exoticization.
  • Spotlight everyday cooks and neighborhood chefs doing extraordinary things.
  • Offer a fresh, thought-provoking point of view that takes non-food topics into account including art, politics, fashion, and literature.

For us, food is the lens through which a larger story is told—not the story itself.

We are seeking an enthusiastic and creative culinary intern to join our team. The right candidate will be well-versed in topics covered by SAVEUR, and have a passion for where the worlds of food, culture, and travel intersect. Are you comfortable working nimbly, efficiently, and neatly in a professional kitchen? Are you eager to learn about a range of international ingredients and cuisines? Do you have collaborative, problem-solving work ethic, a keen attention to detail, and a deep love for food media? Then we want to hear from you!

Details

Reports to: Senior Culinary Producer

Location: New York City

Hours: Up to 24 hours per week

Duration: Flexible (based on need and availability) 

Hourly Wage: $15/hr.

Responsibilities:

  • Assist in test kitchen and photo studio operations and maintenance, including but not limited to:
    • Maintain and calibrate culinary equipment.
    • Research and source ingredients for recipe testing and photo content production.
    • Test recipes in accordance with SAVEUR house protocol. 
    • Maintain a clean and orderly workspace for recipe testing and photo shoots.
    • Assist stylists, photographers, and other staffers at photo and video shoots.
    • Provide support to Senior Culinary Producer and Senior Photography Editor in a variety of day-to-day tasks.

Qualifications:

  • Ability to work in-person in Brooklyn, New York City
  • Studies, work experience, or certification in a food-related field such as culinary arts, food studies or hospitality.
  • Strong cooking, writing, editing, and communication skills.
  • Detail-oriented, organized, and proactive.
  • Team player eager to learn and passionate about food and cooking.

Benefits:

  • Hone culinary knowledge, test kitchen skills, and media savvy under the wing of experienced food media professionals.
  • Gain hands-on experience in recipe testing, photo shoots, video shoots, and/or event planning, as well as other tasks and projects related to content creation and the development of the SAVEUR brand.
  • Receive patient, thoughtful feedback on your work by some of the best in the biz.
  • Opportunity to have your byline on published content.

To Apply: 

Please submit your résumé and a cover letter to internships@saveur.com.

SAVEUR is an equal opportunity employer. All applicants will be considered for employment without attention to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, veteran or disability status.

Keep Reading

<strong>Job Overview: Editorial Intern</strong>

Job Overview: Editorial Intern

By SAVEUR EDITORS
Savory Cake

Is This Humble Dish France’s Best-Kept Culinary Secret?

By EMILY MONACO
The Problem with National Dishes

The Problem with National Dishes

By BENJAMIN KEMPER
Zucchine

This Italian Nonna’s Vegetable Soup Is a Portal to Her Past

By ROOKSANA HOSSENALLY
Essential Dishes of Tbilisi

The 17 Essential Dishes of Tbilisi—And Where to Eat Them

By BENJAMIN KEMPER
Mexican American Beverages PICADAS

These Mexican-Made Canned Drinks Are Giving Local Flavors Their Due

By ABBY CARNEY
Changua

This Milky, Eggy, Cheesy Soup Comes to the Rescue on Chilly Mornings

By MEGAN ZHANG
How to Make the Most of Your Grill, from Breakfast to Dessert

Your Backyard Grill Can Cook a Lot More Than You Think

By MEGAN ZHANG
Finding Family History in a Bowl of Curry

Finding Family History in a Big Bowl of Curry

By ROOKSANA HOSSENALLY
Culture

Want more SAVEUR?

Get our favorite recipes, stories, and more delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe