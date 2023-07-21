Job Overview: Culinary Intern

SAVEUR aims to broaden readers’ perspectives on food through rigorous, lively, and culturally sensitive journalism. Our favorite stories don’t just report or explain—they have a thesis and move conversations forward. Additionally, they often:
- Unearth and celebrate off-the-beaten-path recipes and food traditions with a strong sense of place.
- Center historically marginalized communities with care and reverence—and without exoticization.
- Spotlight everyday cooks and neighborhood chefs doing extraordinary things.
- Offer a fresh, thought-provoking point of view that takes non-food topics into account including art, politics, fashion, and literature.
For us, food is the lens through which a larger story is told—not the story itself.
We are seeking an enthusiastic and creative culinary intern to join our team. The right candidate will be well-versed in topics covered by SAVEUR, and have a passion for where the worlds of food, culture, and travel intersect. Are you comfortable working nimbly, efficiently, and neatly in a professional kitchen? Are you eager to learn about a range of international ingredients and cuisines? Do you have collaborative, problem-solving work ethic, a keen attention to detail, and a deep love for food media? Then we want to hear from you!
Details
Reports to: Senior Culinary Producer
Location: New York City
Hours: Up to 24 hours per week
Duration: Flexible (based on need and availability)
Hourly Wage: $15/hr.
Responsibilities:
- Assist in test kitchen and photo studio operations and maintenance, including but not limited to:
- Maintain and calibrate culinary equipment.
- Research and source ingredients for recipe testing and photo content production.
- Test recipes in accordance with SAVEUR house protocol.
- Maintain a clean and orderly workspace for recipe testing and photo shoots.
- Assist stylists, photographers, and other staffers at photo and video shoots.
- Provide support to Senior Culinary Producer and Senior Photography Editor in a variety of day-to-day tasks.
Qualifications:
- Ability to work in-person in Brooklyn, New York City
- Studies, work experience, or certification in a food-related field such as culinary arts, food studies or hospitality.
- Strong cooking, writing, editing, and communication skills.
- Detail-oriented, organized, and proactive.
- Team player eager to learn and passionate about food and cooking.
Benefits:
- Hone culinary knowledge, test kitchen skills, and media savvy under the wing of experienced food media professionals.
- Gain hands-on experience in recipe testing, photo shoots, video shoots, and/or event planning, as well as other tasks and projects related to content creation and the development of the SAVEUR brand.
- Receive patient, thoughtful feedback on your work by some of the best in the biz.
- Opportunity to have your byline on published content.
To Apply:
Please submit your résumé and a cover letter to internships@saveur.com.
SAVEUR is an equal opportunity employer. All applicants will be considered for employment without attention to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, veteran or disability status.