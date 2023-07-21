Culture

Job Overview: Editorial Intern

By SAVEUR Editors

Published on July 21, 2023

SAVEUR aims to broaden readers’ perspectives on food through rigorous, lively, and culturally sensitive journalism. Our favorite stories don’t just report or explain—they have a thesis and move conversations forward. Additionally, they often:

  • Unearth and celebrate off-the-beaten-path recipes and food traditions with a strong sense of place.
  • Center historically marginalized communities with care and reverence—and without exoticization.
  • Spotlight everyday cooks and neighborhood chefs doing extraordinary things.
  • Offer a fresh, thought-provoking point of view that takes non-food topics into account including art, politics, fashion, and literature.

For us, food is the lens through which a larger story is told—not the story itself.

We are seeking an enthusiastic and creative editorial intern to join our team. The right candidate will be well-versed in topics covered by SAVEUR, and have a passion for where the worlds of food, culture, and travel intersect. Do you have a keen editorial eye and a knack for interesting story ideas? Thrive on variety, and love telling interesting stories? We want to hear from you!

Details

Reports To: Senior Editors

Location: New York City, or remote

Hours: Up to 24 per week

Duration: Flexible (based on need and availability) 

Hourly Wage: $15

Responsibilities:

  • Provide support to Senior Editors in a variety of day-to-day tasks for stories related to travel, culture, news, commerce, and more.  
  • Research and write stories with the goal of being published on the SAVEUR website.
  • Conduct interviews with chefs, food historians, restaurateurs, and other experts as needed.
  • Brainstorm and pitch story ideas and participate in editorial pitch meetings.
  • Light editing of articles and other copy as needed.
  • Assist stylists, photographers, and other staffers at photoshoots.
  • Work with the Photo Editor to coordinate art for stories and social media.
  • Miscellaneous other tasks and errands.

Qualifications:

  • Studies, work experience, or certification in a food-related field such as journalism, culinary arts, or hospitality.
  • Strong writing, editing, and communication skills.
  • Detail-oriented, organized, and proactive.
  • Team player eager to learn and passionate about food and cooking.

Benefits:

We are committed to providing our interns with opportunities for growth and development, and we believe in fostering a culture of creativity, innovation, inclusion, and collaboration. As an editorial intern, you will:

  • Hone your writing skills, culinary knowledge, and media savvy under the wing of food media professionals.
  • Gain hands-on experience in photo shoots, story research, and/or event planning, as well as other tasks and projects related to content creation and the development of the SAVEUR brand.
  • Receive patient, thoughtful feedback on your work by some of the best in the business.
  • Have the opportunity for bylines on published content.

To Apply: 

Please submit your résumé and a cover letter to internships@saveur.com

SAVEUR is an equal opportunity employer. All applicants will be considered for employment without attention to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, veteran or disability status.

