Job Overview: Editorial Intern

SAVEUR aims to broaden readers’ perspectives on food through rigorous, lively, and culturally sensitive journalism. Our favorite stories don’t just report or explain—they have a thesis and move conversations forward. Additionally, they often:
- Unearth and celebrate off-the-beaten-path recipes and food traditions with a strong sense of place.
- Center historically marginalized communities with care and reverence—and without exoticization.
- Spotlight everyday cooks and neighborhood chefs doing extraordinary things.
- Offer a fresh, thought-provoking point of view that takes non-food topics into account including art, politics, fashion, and literature.
For us, food is the lens through which a larger story is told—not the story itself.
We are seeking an enthusiastic and creative editorial intern to join our team. The right candidate will be well-versed in topics covered by SAVEUR, and have a passion for where the worlds of food, culture, and travel intersect. Do you have a keen editorial eye and a knack for interesting story ideas? Thrive on variety, and love telling interesting stories? We want to hear from you!
Details
Reports To: Senior Editors
Location: New York City, or remote
Hours: Up to 24 per week
Duration: Flexible (based on need and availability)
Hourly Wage: $15
Responsibilities:
- Provide support to Senior Editors in a variety of day-to-day tasks for stories related to travel, culture, news, commerce, and more.
- Research and write stories with the goal of being published on the SAVEUR website.
- Conduct interviews with chefs, food historians, restaurateurs, and other experts as needed.
- Brainstorm and pitch story ideas and participate in editorial pitch meetings.
- Light editing of articles and other copy as needed.
- Assist stylists, photographers, and other staffers at photoshoots.
- Work with the Photo Editor to coordinate art for stories and social media.
- Miscellaneous other tasks and errands.
Qualifications:
- Studies, work experience, or certification in a food-related field such as journalism, culinary arts, or hospitality.
- Strong writing, editing, and communication skills.
- Detail-oriented, organized, and proactive.
- Team player eager to learn and passionate about food and cooking.
Benefits:
We are committed to providing our interns with opportunities for growth and development, and we believe in fostering a culture of creativity, innovation, inclusion, and collaboration. As an editorial intern, you will:
- Hone your writing skills, culinary knowledge, and media savvy under the wing of food media professionals.
- Gain hands-on experience in photo shoots, story research, and/or event planning, as well as other tasks and projects related to content creation and the development of the SAVEUR brand.
- Receive patient, thoughtful feedback on your work by some of the best in the business.
- Have the opportunity for bylines on published content.
To Apply:
Please submit your résumé and a cover letter to internships@saveur.com.
SAVEUR is an equal opportunity employer. All applicants will be considered for employment without attention to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, veteran or disability status.