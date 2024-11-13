6 Sichuan Peppercorn Snacks That Pack a Tongue-Tingling Punch

Anyone who’s eaten Sichuan peppercorns knows you don’t simply taste the distinctive spice—you feel it. The ingredient’s instantly recognizable prickly sensation activates on the tongue, electrifying our experience of any dish, savory or sweet.

Native to China and Taiwan, the Sichuan peppercorn, or huājiāo, is best known for bringing the má to málà—the flavor profile characteristic of Sichuan province’s beloved cuisine. When paired with chiles, the spice’s numbing effect acts as a calming foil to the chiles’ fiery burn. Both the earthy, potent red variety and its mild and floral green sister are foundational ingredients in Chinese five-spice, chili crisp, and myriad braises, noodle dishes, and stir-fries.

Now, nearly 20 years after the U.S. government listed a ban on the peculiar peppercorn, it’s springing up more and more outside of its typical uses. Brands now harness its fragrant zing to enhance the sweetness of chocolate, to bring a zippy edge to bagels, and to impart tingly floral notes to cocktails. As Sichuan’s signature spice grows beyond the confines of traditional Chinese cuisine, the question isn’t when to use it, but when not to. Here are some of our favorite products featuring this tingly spice, as well as some novel ways to make the most of it in your kitchen.

Stock Your Pantry

If you thought everything bagel seasoning was already a perfect blend, this iconic Brooklyn deli does it one better. A shake of Sichuan peppercorn powder gives these savory bagels a boost.

This blend of Sichuan peppercorns, ground er jing tiao chiles, and Jacobsen sea salt makes it easy to jazz up just about anything—from meats to margaritas—with a flourish of málà.

Sichuan peppercorns contrast the savory richness of beef in this irresistible snack that’s midway between jerky and chips.

Red and green Sichuan peppercorns pack a prickly punch in this crunchy snack, perfect alongside a cold, crisp beer.

The floral green Sichuan peppercorns in this velvety treat are more aromatic than numbing, highlighting the herbaceous Peruvian cacao.

A few drops of this tincture are all you need to infuse mixed drinks with an electric buzz. Pair the bitters with warm spices such as ginger and cinnamon for alternating ripples of heat and numbness.

More than Málà

Sichuan pepper can do more than bring a numbing edge to the málà dishes of its eponymous regional cuisine. The tingly snacks hitting our pantries these days got us thinking: How can we get even more out of this versatile spice?

Make a savory spice blend.

Toast and grind Sichuan peppercorns, then blend with salt and other spices such as black pepper, garlic, ginger, and paprika. Shake onto eggs, or use it as a dry rub or stew enhancer.

Infuse honey or simple syrup.

The electric thrill of Sichuan pepper works well in sweet dishes, too. Stir it into warm honey or simple syrup and steep for 30 minutes before straining. Add the honey to granola for a tantalizing edge, and use the syrup to brush atop cakes or amp up a cocktail.

Flavor spirits.

Imbue clear liquors such as baijiu or vodka with the spice’s subtly numbing citrus quality. Add an ounce of Sichuan peppercorns to a liter of room temperature spirit. Start with 30 minutes and taste for desired strength before straining.

Finish with oil.

Add a bit of Sichuan pepper oil to spicy dressings or sauces, or drizzle over stir-fries, stews, and salads just before serving to balance the heat.

Recipe

Photo: Matt Taylor-Gross • Food Styling: Jessie YuChen