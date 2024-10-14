Green Goblin
Thai basil gives this baijiu- and rye-based cocktail its bright, peppery flavor and striking jade hue.
- Makes
1 cocktail
- Time
10 minutes, plus infusing time
Morgan Robison, the beverage director at Taiwanese restaurant Wenwen in Brooklyn, New York, pairs Kinmen Kaoliang light-aroma baijiu with Rittenhouse rye whiskey in this verdant cocktail aptly named the Green Goblin. The vegetal undertones of the sorghum-based Chinese spirit complement the spice and woodiness of the rye whiskey and the peppery, licorice-like flavor of the Thai basil syrup. Robison uses a sous vide machine to make the herbal infusion at the restaurant, but for at-home bartenders, steeping the basil in hot water also works nicely.
Featured in “Baijiu, the World’s Most Popular Spirit, Is Coming for Your Cocktail” by Megan Zhang.
Ingredients
For the Thai basil syrup:
- 1¼ cups Thai basil leaves and stems
- 2½ cups sugar
For the cocktail:
- 1 oz. rye whiskey
- ¾ oz. fresh lime juice
- ½ oz. light-aroma baijiu
- 1 tsp. absinthe
- Lemon peel, for garnish
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
Continue to Next Story