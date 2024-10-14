Drinks

Green Goblin

Thai basil gives this baijiu- and rye-based cocktail its bright, peppery flavor and striking jade hue.

  • Makes

    1 cocktail

  • Time

    10 minutes, plus infusing time

Green Goblin Cocktail
PHOTO: HEAMI LEE • FOOD STYLING: JESSIE YUCHEN

By Morgan Robison

Published on October 14, 2024

Morgan Robison, the beverage director at Taiwanese restaurant Wenwen in Brooklyn, New York, pairs Kinmen Kaoliang light-aroma baijiu with Rittenhouse rye whiskey in this verdant cocktail aptly named the Green Goblin. The vegetal undertones of the sorghum-based Chinese spirit complement the spice and woodiness of the rye whiskey and the peppery, licorice-like flavor of the Thai basil syrup. Robison uses a sous vide machine to make the herbal infusion at the restaurant, but for at-home bartenders, steeping the basil in hot water also works nicely.

Featured in “Baijiu, the World’s Most Popular Spirit, Is Coming for Your Cocktail” by Megan Zhang.

Ingredients

For the Thai basil syrup:

  • 1¼ cups Thai basil leaves and stems
  • 2½ cups sugar

For the cocktail:

  • 1 oz. rye whiskey
  • ¾ oz. fresh lime juice
  • ½ oz. light-aroma baijiu
  • 1 tsp. absinthe
  • Lemon peel, for garnish

Instructions

Step 1

Make the Thai basil syrup: To a 1-quart jar, add the basil and 2 cups of hot water, seal, and set aside at room temperature to infuse for 1 hour. Strain the infused water through a fine-mesh strainer over a large liquid measuring cup (discard the basil), then pour it back into the jar. Add the sugar and stir until completely dissolved. The syrup can be stored in the fridge for up to 1 week.

Step 2

Make the cocktail: To a cocktail shaker filled halfway with ice, add the whiskey, lime juice, baijiu, absinthe, and ¾ ounce of the Thai basil syrup. Shake until chilled, about 15 seconds, then strain into a double old-fashioned glass filled with a large ice cube, garnish with the lemon peel, and serve.

