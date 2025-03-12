Irish Coffee
Raise a toast to St. Patrick’s Day with this whipped cream-topped whiskey drink.
Washington, D.C., chef and Dublin native Cathal Armstrong recommends using Redbreast or Paddy Irish Whiskey in this pick-me-up. Stir it together with brown sugar and strong black coffee, then pour fresh, soft whipped cream over the back of a hot spoon onto the surface of the coffee. There should be a good balance between the sweetness of the sugar, the heat of the coffee, and the warmth of the alcohol. That last mouthful of cool cream really brings together this well-made Irish coffee.
Featured in the SAVEUR 100 in the January/February 2011 issue.
Ingredients
- 2 Tbsp. heavy cream
- ¾ cup hot strong coffee
- 3 Tbsp. Irish whiskey
- 2 tsp. brown sugar
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
- In a small bowl, use a whisk to beat the cream until it is loosely whipped and nearly forms soft peaks.
- To an Irish coffee glass, add the coffee, whiskey, and sugar. Stir with a spoon to combine. Pour the cream over the back of the spoon into the glass. Serve immediately.
