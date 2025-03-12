Washington, D.C., chef and Dublin native Cathal Armstrong recommends using Redbreast or Paddy Irish Whiskey in this pick-me-up. Stir it together with brown sugar and strong black coffee, then pour fresh, soft whipped cream over the back of a hot spoon onto the surface of the coffee. There should be a good balance between the sweetness of the sugar, the heat of the coffee, and the warmth of the alcohol. That last mouthful of cool cream really brings together this well-made Irish coffee.