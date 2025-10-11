Japanese Negroni
It’s all about a few simple ingredients in this formula from Tokyo’s renowned Bar High Five.

By Hidetsugu Ueno

Published on October 11, 2025

Hidetsugu Ueno—the legendary bartender behind Tokyo’s Bar High Five, as well as On the Rocks x House of Suntory’s bottled cocktails—makes his version of the classic Negroni with Japanese Roku gin and Martini Riserva Speciale Bitter liqueur instead of Campari. Known for his ice-carving skills, Ueno pours the beautifully balanced drink over one of his famed “diamond” ice cubes, but any large ice cube will work here.


  • Makes

    1 cocktail

  • Time

    5 minutes

Courtesy On the Rocks

Ingredients

  • 1⅓ oz. Roku gin
  • 1 oz. Martini Riserva Speciale Bitter liqueur
  • ⅔ oz. Carpano Antica sweet vermouth
  • Orange peel, for garnish

Instructions

Step 1

To a cocktail shaker or mixing glass filled with ice, add the gin, bitter, and vermouth and stir until thoroughly chilled, 30–60 seconds. To a rocks glass, add a large ice cube and strain the mixture over it. Twist the orange peel over top and drop it into the glass. 
  1. To a cocktail shaker or mixing glass filled with ice, add the gin, bitter, and vermouth and stir until thoroughly chilled, 30–60 seconds. To a rocks glass, add a large ice cube and strain the mixture over it. Twist the orange peel over top and drop it into the glass. 
Drinks

