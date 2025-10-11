Japanese Negroni
It’s all about a few simple ingredients in this formula from Tokyo’s renowned Bar High Five.
- Makes
1 cocktail
- Time
5 minutes
Hidetsugu Ueno—the legendary bartender behind Tokyo’s Bar High Five, as well as On the Rocks x House of Suntory’s bottled cocktails—makes his version of the classic Negroni with Japanese Roku gin and Martini Riserva Speciale Bitter liqueur instead of Campari. Known for his ice-carving skills, Ueno pours the beautifully balanced drink over one of his famed “diamond” ice cubes, but any large ice cube will work here.
Ingredients
- 1⅓ oz. Roku gin
- 1 oz. Martini Riserva Speciale Bitter liqueur
- ⅔ oz. Carpano Antica sweet vermouth
- Orange peel, for garnish
Instructions
Step 1
- To a cocktail shaker or mixing glass filled with ice, add the gin, bitter, and vermouth and stir until thoroughly chilled, 30–60 seconds. To a rocks glass, add a large ice cube and strain the mixture over it. Twist the orange peel over top and drop it into the glass.
