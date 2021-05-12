Eight (Really Great) Fermented Black Bean Recipes

With a savory depth and miraculously “meaty” flavor, fermented black beans (dou si, in Cantonese) are a standout pantry staple. While they most likely originated in China at least 3,000 years ago, the ingredient is now widely used throughout East and Southeast Asian culinary traditions. When added whole to rich and fatty soups, stews, and stir-fries, these salted and semi-dried soybeans provide a pointed pop of bright salinity. When mashed or blended into a sauce, however, they infuse the whole dish with a rich (yet still plant-based!) nuance akin to fish sauce, salted egg yolk, anchovies, and parmesan cheese.

Find fermented black beans at your local Asian grocery store, or order them online; they keep well for at least several months in an airtight container in the fridge, but once you start cooking with them, we doubt you’ll have any trouble using up the whole bag. Read more about the ingredient’s history—and about how vegetarian cookbook author, Hetty McKinnon uses it to add a kick of umami to her plant-based home cooking—here, then check out some of our best fermented black bean recipes, below.

Wild mushrooms and silky yuba are dressed in a savory chile-black bean sauce in this recipe from NYC chef Thomas Chen. Joseph De Leo

This festive whole fish from chef Jonathan Wu is stuffed with fermented black beans and aromatics before steaming. Get the recipe here. Katherine Whittaker

Fermented black beans and Sichuan red chile oil make up the saucy base for this classic dish. Get the recipe for Mapo Tofu here. Kat Craddock

Savory dou chi, lightly sweet Shaoxing wine, and fiery chile sauce merge in this irresistible Sichuan classic. Matt Taylor-Gross

A bold yet delicate black bean vinaigrette dresses this fragrant chilled salad. André Baranowski

Jajangmyeon is a Koreanized version of a noodle dish created by Chinese immigrants in Incheon, Korea. Get the recipe from Korean cookbook author and blogger Maangchi here. © Maangchi, courtesy of Rux Martin/Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

In Thailand a strongly flavored stir-fry like this would be considered more a condiment than a main dish, and should be served with plenty of hot jasmine rice. Bitter melon is available year-round in Asian markets. Get the recipe here. Kat Craddock