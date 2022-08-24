This recipe is brought to you by SAVEUR Cookbook Club, a passionate community of food-loving readers from around the globe that features our favorite authors and recipes. Join us as we cook through a new book every two months, and share your food pics and vids on social media with the hashtags #SAVEURCookbookClub and #EatTheWorld.

My friend Shira said that her daughter Nova thought spreading the mustard on the raw dough of this pizza was a mistake, like the time I wore a jumpsuit with big pockets on the front and Nova thought I was wearing my pants backwards. But she ate it and thought it was magnificent, just like oversize patch pockets. I love that, and I love piling my pizza high with salad and making it feel healthier but still indulgent at the same time.

Note: Bake times vary widely depending on how your oven is retains heat; start checking the crust after 6 minutes and the escarole after 2.

Jess Damuck’s Caesar Salad Pizza America’s favorite “salad freak” transforms the classic starter into sliceable party fare in this fresh, 90s-inspired recipe. Time: 40 minutes Ingredients 1 lb. store-bought or homemade pizza dough, left at room temperature for 30 minutes

All-purpose flour, for dusting

1 tbsp. Dijon mustard

1 tsp. finely grated garlic

¼ cups extra-virgin olive oil, divided

½ tsp. kosher salt, plus more to taste

¼ cups grated parmesan cheese, plus more for topping

2 lemons, 1 seeded and very thinly sliced crosswise, 1 cut into wedges*

½ head escarole, coarsely chopped (2 cups)

6 boquerones (white anchovies) or other good-quality anchovies

Flaky salt and freshly ground black pepper Instructions Position racks in the upper and lower thirds of the oven and preheat to 500°F. Place a pizza stone (or upside-down baking sheet) on the bottom rack. On a lightly floured surface, using a rolling pin, roll and stretch the pizza dough into a 12-inch rectangle or circle (no need to be precise), then transfer to a lightly floured pizza peel or sheet of parchment paper. Using a silicone brush, paint the dough with the mustard, then add the garlic and spread evenly over the mustard. Drizzle with 2 tablespoons of the oil and season with the kosher salt. Sprinkle with the parmesan, then scatter with the lemon slices. If using a peel, slide the pizza onto the stone (if using parchment, place the dough directly on top) and bake until the crust is golden and puffy, 7–15 minutes (see headnote). Remove from the oven. Carefully move the pizza stone to the top rack. Heat the broiler on high. Atop the crust, pile the escarole, then drizzle with the remaining oil and season with kosher salt and black pepper. Slide back onto the stone and broil until the escarole is well-charred, 2–10 minutes. Remove from the oven, drape with the boquerones, and top with flaky salt and more parmesan. Serve immediately, with lemon wedges.

*Styling Tip: This is pretty light as far as pizza goes, but serving it with plenty of lemon wedges really brightens it up and makes it—and anything at all—look even more fresh and appealing. Cut lemons or limes in half lengthwise (from tip to tip) and then lengthwise again into sleeker wedges or width-wise into smaller smiley looking “Weeble-Wobbles” for a different look.

Excerpted from Salad Freak: Recipes to Feed a Healthy Obsession, by Jess Damuck, published by Abrams. Text © 2022 by Jess Damuck.