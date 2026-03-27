Apple, Date, and Walnut Charoset
This simple yet texturally layered version of the Passover Seder staple is influenced by both Ashkenazi and Sephardic traditions.
- Serves
About 4 cups
- Time
10 minutes, plus cooling and chilling
A combination of chopped fruit and nuts, charoset is one of the symbolic foods on the Passover Seder plate. This recipe is influenced by Ashkenazi and Sephardic traditions and is a version of the one chef and food stylist Ben Weiner made growing up. It builds flavor at every step: Gently toasting the walnuts and caramelizing the honey bring depth, while grape juice (kosher wine also works great) and apple cider vinegar supply a touch of acidity. Jammy dates provide textural contrast to the crisp apples, and a dash of cinnamon adds a fragrant warmth. This charoset is best made two days in advance.
Ingredients
- ¼ cup raw walnuts, coarsely chopped
- ¼ cup honey
- ½ cup grape juice
- ¼ cup dates, pitted and coarsely chopped
- 1 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar
- ¼ tsp. ground cinnamon
- ¼ tsp. kosher salt
- 3 medium apples, a mix of Gala and Fuji, peeled and coarsely chopped (about 4 cups)
Instructions
Step 1
- To a dry small pot over medium heat, add the walnuts and cook, stirring frequently, until aromatic, about 2 minutes. Add the honey, bring to a simmer, and cook, stirring continuously, until it thickens and darkens slightly, 2–3 minutes. Stir in the grape juice, dates, vinegar, cinnamon, and salt. Transfer to a medium bowl and stir in the apples until well coated. Set aside to cool to room temperature, about 1 hour, then cover and refrigerate for at least 48 hours.
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