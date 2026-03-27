Apple, Date, and Walnut Charoset
This simple yet texturally layered version of the Passover Seder staple is influenced by both Ashkenazi and Sephardic traditions.

By Ben Weiner

Published on March 27, 2026

A combination of chopped fruit and nuts, charoset is one of the symbolic foods on the Passover Seder plate. This recipe is influenced by Ashkenazi and Sephardic traditions and is a version of the one chef and food stylist Ben Weiner made growing up. It builds flavor at every step: Gently toasting the walnuts and caramelizing the honey bring depth, while grape juice (kosher wine also works great) and apple cider vinegar supply a touch of acidity. Jammy dates provide textural contrast to the crisp apples, and a dash of cinnamon adds a fragrant warmth. This charoset is best made two days in advance.

  • Serves

    About 4 cups

  • Time

    10 minutes, plus cooling and chilling

Photo: Matt Taylor-Gross • Food Styling: Ben Weiner

Ingredients

  • ¼ cup raw walnuts, coarsely chopped
  • ¼ cup honey
  • ½ cup grape juice
  • ¼ cup dates, pitted and coarsely chopped
  • 1 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar
  • ¼ tsp. ground cinnamon
  • ¼ tsp. kosher salt
  • 3 medium apples, a mix of Gala and Fuji, peeled and coarsely chopped (about 4 cups)

Instructions

Step 1

To a dry small pot over medium heat, add the walnuts and cook, stirring frequently, until aromatic, about 2 minutes. Add the honey, bring to a simmer, and cook, stirring continuously, until it thickens and darkens slightly, 2–3 minutes. Stir in the grape juice, dates, vinegar, cinnamon, and salt. Transfer to a medium bowl and stir in the apples until well coated. Set aside to cool to room temperature, about 1 hour, then cover and refrigerate for at least 48 hours. 
  1. To a dry small pot over medium heat, add the walnuts and cook, stirring frequently, until aromatic, about 2 minutes. Add the honey, bring to a simmer, and cook, stirring continuously, until it thickens and darkens slightly, 2–3 minutes. Stir in the grape juice, dates, vinegar, cinnamon, and salt. Transfer to a medium bowl and stir in the apples until well coated. Set aside to cool to room temperature, about 1 hour, then cover and refrigerate for at least 48 hours. 
Recipes

Apple, Date, and Walnut Charoset

This simple yet texturally layered version of the Passover Seder staple is influenced by both Ashkenazi and Sephardic traditions.

  • Serves

    About 4 cups

  • Time

    10 minutes, plus cooling and chilling

Apple, Date, and Walnut Charoset
PHOTO: MATT TAYLOR-GROSS • FOOD STYLING: BEN WEINER

By Ben Weiner

Published on March 27, 2026

A combination of chopped fruit and nuts, charoset is one of the symbolic foods on the Passover Seder plate. This recipe is influenced by Ashkenazi and Sephardic traditions and is a version of the one chef and food stylist Ben Weiner made growing up. It builds flavor at every step: Gently toasting the walnuts and caramelizing the honey bring depth, while grape juice (kosher wine also works great) and apple cider vinegar supply a touch of acidity. Jammy dates provide textural contrast to the crisp apples, and a dash of cinnamon adds a fragrant warmth. This charoset is best made two days in advance.

Ingredients

  • ¼ cup raw walnuts, coarsely chopped
  • ¼ cup honey
  • ½ cup grape juice
  • ¼ cup dates, pitted and coarsely chopped
  • 1 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar
  • ¼ tsp. ground cinnamon
  • ¼ tsp. kosher salt
  • 3 medium apples, a mix of Gala and Fuji, peeled and coarsely chopped (about 4 cups)

Instructions

Step 1

To a dry small pot over medium heat, add the walnuts and cook, stirring frequently, until aromatic, about 2 minutes. Add the honey, bring to a simmer, and cook, stirring continuously, until it thickens and darkens slightly, 2–3 minutes. Stir in the grape juice, dates, vinegar, cinnamon, and salt. Transfer to a medium bowl and stir in the apples until well coated. Set aside to cool to room temperature, about 1 hour, then cover and refrigerate for at least 48 hours. 
  1. To a dry small pot over medium heat, add the walnuts and cook, stirring frequently, until aromatic, about 2 minutes. Add the honey, bring to a simmer, and cook, stirring continuously, until it thickens and darkens slightly, 2–3 minutes. Stir in the grape juice, dates, vinegar, cinnamon, and salt. Transfer to a medium bowl and stir in the apples until well coated. Set aside to cool to room temperature, about 1 hour, then cover and refrigerate for at least 48 hours. 

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