Apple, Date, and Walnut Charoset

Step 1

To a dry small pot over medium heat, add the walnuts and cook, stirring frequently, until aromatic, about 2 minutes. Add the honey, bring to a simmer, and cook, stirring continuously, until it thickens and darkens slightly, 2–3 minutes. Stir in the grape juice, dates, vinegar, cinnamon, and salt. Transfer to a medium bowl and stir in the apples until well coated. Set aside to cool to room temperature, about 1 hour, then cover and refrigerate for at least 48 hours.