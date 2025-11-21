Apple Pie With Cheddar Crust
A fragrant cardamom crumble tops this sweet and savory twist on the classic dessert.
- Makes
One 9-inch pie
- Time
1 hour 30 minutes, plus cooling
A savory crust starring Wisconsin cheese (specifically, St. Isidore Dairy’s clothbound cheddar) encases finely chopped tart and sweet apples in this familiar yet surprising dessert from The Turk’s Inn in Brooklyn. Plenty of spice in the filling, including cinnamon, cloves, and coriander—plus ground cardamom in the buttery crumble topping—spreads warm notes throughout.
Ingredients
For the crust:
- 1 cup plus 2 Tbsp. all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting
- 2 Tbsp. sugar
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese, such as St. Isidore’s Dairy clothbound cheddar
- 8 Tbsp. unsalted butter, finely chopped
For the filling:
- 14 oz. green apples (2–3), such as Granny Smith, finely chopped
- 14 oz. red apples (2–3), such as Honeycrisp, finely chopped
- ½ cup plus 1 Tbsp. plus 1 tsp. sugar
- 6 Tbsp. plus 1 tsp. cornstarch
- 1 Tbsp. plus 1½ tsp. ground cloves
- 1 Tbsp. plus 1 tsp. ground cinnamon
- 1½ tsp. ground coriander
For the topping:
- ½ cup plus 2 Tbsp. light brown sugar
- ½ cup plus 1 Tbsp. plus 1½ tsp. all-purpose flour
- 1¼ tsp. ground cardamom
- 1 tsp. ground cinnamon
- 3½ Tbsp. unsalted butter, melted
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
Step 3
Step 4
Step 5
Step 6
- Make the crust: To a food processor, add the flour and sugar and pulse to combine. Add the cheddar and butter and pulse to incorporate but not fully combine. With the processor running, slowly add 2–3 tablespoons of cold water until the dough comes together. Gather the dough into a disk, wrap in plastic, and refrigerate for 30 minutes.
- Make the filling: In a large bowl, stir together the green and red apples, sugar, cornstarch, cloves, cinnamon, and coriander. Set aside.
- Make the crumble: In a medium bowl, stir together the brown sugar, flour, cardamom, and cinnamon. Mix in the butter until a sandy crumble forms.
- Make the pie: Position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 350°F. On a lightly floured surface, roll out the dough to a 12–13-inch round about ¼ inch thick. Transfer to a 9-inch pie plate, easing the dough into the corners of the pan to avoid stretching it. Using a paring knife, trim the edges. Spoon in the filling and top with the crumble.
- Bake until the crust is deep golden brown and the filling is thickened and bubbling, about 45 minutes. Set aside to cool completely.
- Cut into slices and serve.
Keep Reading
Continue to Next Story