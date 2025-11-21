Apple Pie With Cheddar Crust
A fragrant cardamom crumble tops this sweet and savory twist on the classic dessert.

By The Turk’s Inn

Published on November 21, 2025

Wisconsin Cheese logo

A savory crust starring Wisconsin cheese (specifically, St. Isidore Dairy’s clothbound cheddar) encases finely chopped tart and sweet apples in this familiar yet surprising dessert from The Turk’s Inn in Brooklyn. Plenty of spice in the filling, including cinnamon, cloves, and coriander—plus ground cardamom in the buttery crumble topping—spreads warm notes throughout.

  • Makes

    One 9-inch pie

  • Time

    1 hour 30 minutes, plus cooling

Tristan deBrauwere

Ingredients

For the crust:

For the filling:

  • 14 oz. green apples (2–3), such as Granny Smith, finely chopped
  • 14 oz. red apples (2–3), such as Honeycrisp, finely chopped
  • ½ cup plus 1 Tbsp. plus 1 tsp. sugar
  • 6 Tbsp. plus 1 tsp. cornstarch
  • 1 Tbsp. plus 1½ tsp. ground cloves
  • 1 Tbsp. plus 1 tsp. ground cinnamon
  • 1½ tsp. ground coriander

For the topping:

  • ½ cup plus 2 Tbsp. light brown sugar
  • ½ cup plus 1 Tbsp. plus 1½ tsp. all-purpose flour
  • 1¼ tsp. ground cardamom
  • 1 tsp. ground cinnamon
  • 3½ Tbsp. unsalted butter, melted

Instructions

Step 1

Make the crust: To a food processor, add the flour and sugar and pulse to combine. Add the cheddar and butter and pulse to incorporate but not fully combine. With the processor running, slowly add 2–3 tablespoons of cold water until the dough comes together. Gather the dough into a disk, wrap in plastic, and refrigerate for 30 minutes. 

Step 2

Make the filling: In a large bowl, stir together the green and red apples, sugar, cornstarch, cloves, cinnamon, and coriander. Set aside.

Step 3

Make the crumble: In a medium bowl, stir together the brown sugar, flour, cardamom, and cinnamon. Mix in the butter until a sandy crumble forms. 

Step 4

Make the pie: Position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 350°F. On a lightly floured surface, roll out the dough to a 12–13-inch round about ¼ inch thick. Transfer to a 9-inch pie plate, easing the dough into the corners of the pan to avoid stretching it. Using a paring knife, trim the edges. Spoon in the filling and top with the crumble. 

Step 5

Bake until the crust is deep golden brown and the filling is thickened and bubbling, about 45 minutes. Set aside to cool completely. 

Step 6

Cut into slices and serve.
  1. Make the crust: To a food processor, add the flour and sugar and pulse to combine. Add the cheddar and butter and pulse to incorporate but not fully combine. With the processor running, slowly add 2–3 tablespoons of cold water until the dough comes together. Gather the dough into a disk, wrap in plastic, and refrigerate for 30 minutes. 
  2. Make the filling: In a large bowl, stir together the green and red apples, sugar, cornstarch, cloves, cinnamon, and coriander. Set aside.
  3. Make the crumble: In a medium bowl, stir together the brown sugar, flour, cardamom, and cinnamon. Mix in the butter until a sandy crumble forms. 
  4. Make the pie: Position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 350°F. On a lightly floured surface, roll out the dough to a 12–13-inch round about ¼ inch thick. Transfer to a 9-inch pie plate, easing the dough into the corners of the pan to avoid stretching it. Using a paring knife, trim the edges. Spoon in the filling and top with the crumble. 
  5. Bake until the crust is deep golden brown and the filling is thickened and bubbling, about 45 minutes. Set aside to cool completely. 
  6. Cut into slices and serve.
Sponsored Post

Apple Pie With Cheddar Crust

A fragrant cardamom crumble tops this sweet and savory twist on the classic dessert.

  • Makes

    One 9-inch pie

  • Time

    1 hour 30 minutes, plus cooling

Apple Pie With Cheddar Crust
TRISTAN DEBRAUWERE

By The Turk’s Inn

Published on November 21, 2025

Wisconsin Cheese logo

A savory crust starring Wisconsin cheese (specifically, St. Isidore Dairy’s clothbound cheddar) encases finely chopped tart and sweet apples in this familiar yet surprising dessert from The Turk’s Inn in Brooklyn. Plenty of spice in the filling, including cinnamon, cloves, and coriander—plus ground cardamom in the buttery crumble topping—spreads warm notes throughout.

Ingredients

For the crust:

For the filling:

  • 14 oz. green apples (2–3), such as Granny Smith, finely chopped
  • 14 oz. red apples (2–3), such as Honeycrisp, finely chopped
  • ½ cup plus 1 Tbsp. plus 1 tsp. sugar
  • 6 Tbsp. plus 1 tsp. cornstarch
  • 1 Tbsp. plus 1½ tsp. ground cloves
  • 1 Tbsp. plus 1 tsp. ground cinnamon
  • 1½ tsp. ground coriander

For the topping:

  • ½ cup plus 2 Tbsp. light brown sugar
  • ½ cup plus 1 Tbsp. plus 1½ tsp. all-purpose flour
  • 1¼ tsp. ground cardamom
  • 1 tsp. ground cinnamon
  • 3½ Tbsp. unsalted butter, melted

Instructions

Step 1

Make the crust: To a food processor, add the flour and sugar and pulse to combine. Add the cheddar and butter and pulse to incorporate but not fully combine. With the processor running, slowly add 2–3 tablespoons of cold water until the dough comes together. Gather the dough into a disk, wrap in plastic, and refrigerate for 30 minutes. 

Step 2

Make the filling: In a large bowl, stir together the green and red apples, sugar, cornstarch, cloves, cinnamon, and coriander. Set aside.

Step 3

Make the crumble: In a medium bowl, stir together the brown sugar, flour, cardamom, and cinnamon. Mix in the butter until a sandy crumble forms. 

Step 4

Make the pie: Position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 350°F. On a lightly floured surface, roll out the dough to a 12–13-inch round about ¼ inch thick. Transfer to a 9-inch pie plate, easing the dough into the corners of the pan to avoid stretching it. Using a paring knife, trim the edges. Spoon in the filling and top with the crumble. 

Step 5

Bake until the crust is deep golden brown and the filling is thickened and bubbling, about 45 minutes. Set aside to cool completely. 

Step 6

Cut into slices and serve.
  1. Make the crust: To a food processor, add the flour and sugar and pulse to combine. Add the cheddar and butter and pulse to incorporate but not fully combine. With the processor running, slowly add 2–3 tablespoons of cold water until the dough comes together. Gather the dough into a disk, wrap in plastic, and refrigerate for 30 minutes. 
  2. Make the filling: In a large bowl, stir together the green and red apples, sugar, cornstarch, cloves, cinnamon, and coriander. Set aside.
  3. Make the crumble: In a medium bowl, stir together the brown sugar, flour, cardamom, and cinnamon. Mix in the butter until a sandy crumble forms. 
  4. Make the pie: Position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 350°F. On a lightly floured surface, roll out the dough to a 12–13-inch round about ¼ inch thick. Transfer to a 9-inch pie plate, easing the dough into the corners of the pan to avoid stretching it. Using a paring knife, trim the edges. Spoon in the filling and top with the crumble. 
  5. Bake until the crust is deep golden brown and the filling is thickened and bubbling, about 45 minutes. Set aside to cool completely. 
  6. Cut into slices and serve.

Keep Reading

Spiced Quince Sharbat

Spiced Quince Sharbat

By KAT CRADDOCK
Hibiscus Apple Pie

Hibiscus Apple Pie

By ANGELA PINKERTON
Pink Squirrel

Pink Squirrel

By SAVEUR EDITORS
Mole Pumpkin Pie With Citrus Crema

Mole Pumpkin Pie With Citrus Crema

By GABRIELLA MARTINEZ
Oyster Shooter

Oyster Shooter

By FARIDEH SADEGHIN
La Coupole's Sole Meunière

La Coupole’s Sole Meunière

By LA COUPOLE
Vanilla Bean Cheesecake With Hatch Chile Marmalade

Vanilla Bean Cheesecake With Hatch Chile Marmalade

By HANNAH AND ZACHARY WELTON
Grana Padano and Prosciutto di Parma

Why Grana Padano PDO and Prosciutto di Parma PDO Couldn’t Be Made Anywhere Else

By SAVEUR EDITORS
Pizza con le Puntarelle Alla Romana

Pizza con le Puntarelle Alla Romana

By KATIE PARLA
Sponsored Post

Continue to Next Story

Want more SAVEUR?

Get our favorite recipes, stories, and more delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe