Asparagus With Mustard Vinaigrette
Crisp, tender stalks meet a tart, piquant dressing in this refreshing side.
- Serves
4
- Time
10 minutes
In this springtime take on poireaux vinaigrette—or leeks with mustard dressing—crisp, sweet asparagus are swapped in for a brighter version of the French bistro classic. Feel free to try out different vinegars, such as white wine, tarragon, or raspberry, to customize the sauce to your liking. This refreshing dish is best served chilled or at room temperature so the asparagus stays bright green and tender. You can prepare your own mustard to adjust the flavor to your liking.
Featured in “Make Your Own Mustard” by Ryan McCarthy in the Spring/Summer 2025 issue. See more recipes and stories from Issue 204 here.
Ingredients
- Kosher salt
- ¼ cup red wine vinegar
- 1 Tbsp. finely chopped shallot
- 1 lb. thick asparagus stalks, fibrous ends snapped off
- 2 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
- ½ cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 Tbsp. finely chopped fresh herbs, such as chives, tarragon, or parsley
- Freshly ground pepper, preferably white
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
Step 3
Step 4
- Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. To a medium bowl, add the vinegar and shallot and set aside.
- Add the asparagus to the boiling water and cook until bright green and just tender, 2–3 minutes. Using tongs, transfer to a bowl of ice water and set aside.
- Whisk the mustard into the shallot and vinegar mixture. Whisking continuously, starting with a few drops at a time, slowly drizzle in the oil until the mixture is thick and creamy. Stir in the herbs and season to taste with salt and white pepper.
- Drain the asparagus, pat dry with paper towels, and arrange on a platter. Spoon the vinaigrette over top and serve chilled or at room temperature.
