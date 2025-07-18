Asparagus With Mustard Vinaigrette

In this springtime take on poireaux vinaigrette—or leeks with mustard dressing—crisp, sweet asparagus are swapped in for a brighter version of the French bistro classic. Feel free to try out different vinegars, such as white wine, tarragon, or raspberry, to customize the sauce to your liking. This refreshing dish is best served chilled or at room temperature so the asparagus stays bright green and tender. You can prepare your own mustard to adjust the flavor to your liking.