Asparagus With Mustard Vinaigrette
Crisp, tender stalks meet a tart, piquant dressing in this refreshing side.

By Ryan McCarthy

Published on July 18, 2025

In this springtime take on poireaux vinaigrette—or leeks with mustard dressing—crisp, sweet asparagus are swapped in for a brighter version of the French bistro classic. Feel free to try out different vinegars, such as white wine, tarragon, or raspberry, to customize the sauce to your liking. This refreshing dish is best served chilled or at room temperature so the asparagus stays bright green and tender. You can prepare your own mustard to adjust the flavor to your liking.

Featured in “Make Your Own Mustard” by Ryan McCarthy in the Spring/Summer 2025 issue. See more recipes and stories from Issue 204 here. 

  • Serves

    4

  • Time

    10 minutes

Photo: Murray Hall • Food Styling: Pearl Jones

Ingredients

  • Kosher salt
  • ¼ cup red wine vinegar
  • 1 Tbsp. finely chopped shallot
  • 1 lb. thick asparagus stalks, fibrous ends snapped off
  • 2 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
  • ½ cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 Tbsp. finely chopped fresh herbs, such as chives, tarragon, or parsley
  • Freshly ground pepper, preferably white

Instructions

Step 1

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. To a medium bowl, add the vinegar and shallot and set aside.

Step 2

Add the asparagus to the boiling water and cook until bright green and just tender, 2–3 minutes. Using tongs, transfer to a bowl of ice water and set aside.

Step 3

Whisk the mustard into the shallot and vinegar mixture. Whisking continuously, starting with a few drops at a time, slowly drizzle in the oil until the mixture is thick and creamy. Stir in the herbs and season to taste with salt and white pepper.

Step 4

Drain the asparagus, pat dry with paper towels, and arrange on a platter. Spoon the vinaigrette over top and serve chilled or at room temperature.
  1. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. To a medium bowl, add the vinegar and shallot and set aside.
  2. Add the asparagus to the boiling water and cook until bright green and just tender, 2–3 minutes. Using tongs, transfer to a bowl of ice water and set aside.
  3. Whisk the mustard into the shallot and vinegar mixture. Whisking continuously, starting with a few drops at a time, slowly drizzle in the oil until the mixture is thick and creamy. Stir in the herbs and season to taste with salt and white pepper.
  4. Drain the asparagus, pat dry with paper towels, and arrange on a platter. Spoon the vinaigrette over top and serve chilled or at room temperature.
Recipes

Asparagus With Mustard Vinaigrette

Crisp, tender stalks meet a tart, piquant dressing in this refreshing side.

  • Serves

    4

  • Time

    10 minutes

Asparagus With Mustard Vinaigrette
PHOTO: MURRAY HALL • FOOD STYLING: PEARL JONES

By Ryan McCarthy

Published on July 18, 2025

In this springtime take on poireaux vinaigrette—or leeks with mustard dressing—crisp, sweet asparagus are swapped in for a brighter version of the French bistro classic. Feel free to try out different vinegars, such as white wine, tarragon, or raspberry, to customize the sauce to your liking. This refreshing dish is best served chilled or at room temperature so the asparagus stays bright green and tender. You can prepare your own mustard to adjust the flavor to your liking.

Featured in “Make Your Own Mustard” by Ryan McCarthy in the Spring/Summer 2025 issue. See more recipes and stories from Issue 204 here. 

Ingredients

  • Kosher salt
  • ¼ cup red wine vinegar
  • 1 Tbsp. finely chopped shallot
  • 1 lb. thick asparagus stalks, fibrous ends snapped off
  • 2 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
  • ½ cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 Tbsp. finely chopped fresh herbs, such as chives, tarragon, or parsley
  • Freshly ground pepper, preferably white

Instructions

Step 1

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. To a medium bowl, add the vinegar and shallot and set aside.

Step 2

Add the asparagus to the boiling water and cook until bright green and just tender, 2–3 minutes. Using tongs, transfer to a bowl of ice water and set aside.

Step 3

Whisk the mustard into the shallot and vinegar mixture. Whisking continuously, starting with a few drops at a time, slowly drizzle in the oil until the mixture is thick and creamy. Stir in the herbs and season to taste with salt and white pepper.

Step 4

Drain the asparagus, pat dry with paper towels, and arrange on a platter. Spoon the vinaigrette over top and serve chilled or at room temperature.
  1. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. To a medium bowl, add the vinegar and shallot and set aside.
  2. Add the asparagus to the boiling water and cook until bright green and just tender, 2–3 minutes. Using tongs, transfer to a bowl of ice water and set aside.
  3. Whisk the mustard into the shallot and vinegar mixture. Whisking continuously, starting with a few drops at a time, slowly drizzle in the oil until the mixture is thick and creamy. Stir in the herbs and season to taste with salt and white pepper.
  4. Drain the asparagus, pat dry with paper towels, and arrange on a platter. Spoon the vinaigrette over top and serve chilled or at room temperature.

Keep Reading

Homemade Dijon Mustard

Homemade Dijon Mustard

By RYAN MCCARTHY
Crawfish Tails With Sauce Ravigote

Crawfish Tails With Sauce Ravigote

By JOHN CURRENCE
Grilled Chicken with Mustard Sauce

Grilled Chicken With Mustard Sauce

By KATE HILL
Summer Tomato Tart With Mustard and Herbs

Tomato Tart With Mustard and Herbs

By RYAN MCCARTHY
Crispy Duck Breast With Black Currant Gastrique

Crispy Duck Breast With Black Currant Gastrique

By RYAN MCCARTHY
Prickly Pear Granita

Prickly Pear Granita

By JOHNNY ORTIZ-CONCHA
Pan-Fried Calamari With Chickpeas

Pan-Fried Calamari With Chickpeas

By GREG CHELMIS
Fried Sesame-Crusted Feta With Honey

Fried Sesame-Crusted Feta With Honey

By DIMITRIS CHANTZIPLAKIS
Kritharoto (Tomato Orzo With Squid and Shrimp)

Kritharoto (Tomato Orzo With Squid and Shrimp)

By DIMITRIS CHANTZIPLAKIS
Recipes

Continue to Next Story

Want more SAVEUR?

Get our favorite recipes, stories, and more delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe