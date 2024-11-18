Recipes

Avocado Mashed Potatoes

Give your favorite spuds a bright, guacamole-inspired makeover.

  • Serves

    4

  • Time

    30 minutes

Avocado Mashed Potatoes
PHOTO: MURRAY HALL • FOOD STYLING: PEARL JONES

By Farideh Sadeghin

Published on November 18, 2024

Forget buttermilk or sour cream, mash your potatoes with avocado instead! Smash the two together, add some cilantro and fresh lime juice for good measure, and you’ve got what SAVEUR contributor Farideh Sadeghin likes to call mash-amole (like guacamole). She recommends pairing it with seared scallops and crunchy coleslaw in the summer and adding it to your Thanksgiving table in the fall.

Ingredients

  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 3 lb. russet potatoes (about 4 large), peeled and cut into 1-in. pieces
  • ½ cup heavy cream
  • 5 Tbsp. unsalted butter, cubed
  • ½ cup coarsely chopped cilantro leaves
  • 3 Tbsp. fresh lime juice, plus lime wedges for serving
  • 2 avocados, peeled, pitted, and coarsely chopped

Instructions

Step 1

Bring a medium pot of salted water to a boil. Add the potatoes and cook until soft, 20–22 minutes. 

Step 2

Drain, then return the potatoes to the empty pot. Add the cream and butter, season to taste with salt and black pepper, and mash lightly. Add the cilantro, lime juice, and avocados and mash lightly to incorporate. Season to taste with salt and black pepper.

Step 3

Transfer the mashed potatoes to a serving bowl and serve immediately with lime wedges on the side.

