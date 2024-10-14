Recipes

Baijiu Martini

A delightful twist on the classic, this cocktail blends gin with Chinese grain liquor and a few drops of Sichuan chile oil.

  • Makes

    1 cocktail

  • Time

    5 minutes

Baijiu Martini
PHOTO: HEAMI LEE • FOOD STYLING: JESSIE YUCHEN

By Tina Heath-Schuttenberg

Published on October 14, 2024

Strong-aroma baijiu bolsters the gin in this martini recipe adapted from Beautiful South, a restaurant that pays tribute to the cuisine of southern China and Chinese American takeout in Charleston, South Carolina. Co-owner Tina Heath-Schuttenberg originally dubbed this drink the Guaiwei Martini as a nod to the addition of Sichuan chile oil and also served it at the Charleston Wine + Food Festival to great fanfare. (Guawei, which translates to “strange flavor,” refers to the uniquely Sichuan harmony of salty, sweet, spicy, sour, and umami notes.) Heath-Schuttenberg suggests using Fords gin, Ming River strong-aroma baijiu, Dolin Blanc vermouth, and the Bitter Truth peach bitters for this recipe and highly recommends trying a filthy version with olive brine and an olive garnish.

Featured in “Baijiu, the World’s Most Popular Spirit, Is Coming for Your Cocktail” by Megan Zhang.

Ingredients

  • 1 oz. gin
  • ¼ oz. strong-aroma baijiu
  • ¼ oz. blanc vermouth
  • 2–3 dashes peach bitters
  • 3 drops Sichuan chile oil

Instructions

Step 1

To a cocktail shaker filled halfway with ice, add the gin, baijiu, vermouth, and bitters. Shake until chilled, about 15 seconds, then strain into a chilled coupe glass. Garnish with the chile oil and serve.

Keep Reading

Red Sorghum Cocktail

9 Baijiu Cocktail Recipes You’ll Want to Make on Repeat

By MEGAN ZHANG
Shacha Lamb Noodles

Stir-Fried Shacha Lamb Noodles

By JESSIE YUCHEN
The Last Emperor Cocktail

The Last Emperor

By HAORAN CHEN
Perpetual Motion Cocktail

Perpetual Motion

By SAVEUR EDITORS
Baijiu Chuhai

Baijiu Chuhai

By LILY WANG AND JOE BRIGLIO
Vermouth and tonic

VB&T

By TINA HEATH-SCHUTTENBERG
Green Goblin Cocktail

Green Goblin

By MORGAN ROBISON
Summer Cocktail

Start of Summer

By GARRETT MARKS
Radish

Little Radish

By ROBERT LAM-BURNS
Recipes

Continue to Next Story

Want more SAVEUR?

Get our favorite recipes, stories, and more delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe