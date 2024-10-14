Baijiu Martini
A delightful twist on the classic, this cocktail blends gin with Chinese grain liquor and a few drops of Sichuan chile oil.
- Makes
1 cocktail
- Time
5 minutes
Strong-aroma baijiu bolsters the gin in this martini recipe adapted from Beautiful South, a restaurant that pays tribute to the cuisine of southern China and Chinese American takeout in Charleston, South Carolina. Co-owner Tina Heath-Schuttenberg originally dubbed this drink the Guaiwei Martini as a nod to the addition of Sichuan chile oil and also served it at the Charleston Wine + Food Festival to great fanfare. (Guawei, which translates to “strange flavor,” refers to the uniquely Sichuan harmony of salty, sweet, spicy, sour, and umami notes.) Heath-Schuttenberg suggests using Fords gin, Ming River strong-aroma baijiu, Dolin Blanc vermouth, and the Bitter Truth peach bitters for this recipe and highly recommends trying a filthy version with olive brine and an olive garnish.
Featured in “Baijiu, the World’s Most Popular Spirit, Is Coming for Your Cocktail” by Megan Zhang.
Ingredients
- 1 oz. gin
- ¼ oz. strong-aroma baijiu
- ¼ oz. blanc vermouth
- 2–3 dashes peach bitters
- 3 drops Sichuan chile oil
Instructions
Step 1
