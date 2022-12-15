Baked Lemon Pudding
One simple batter magically bakes into a soufflé-like cake atop silky citrus curd in this ethereal English dessert.
- Serves
4
Myrtle Allen was making this old-fashioned pudding cake long before she opened her restaurant at Ballymaloe in County Cork, Ireland. The recipe first came into her family in the 1930s. It is a lovely dish, and I like to serve it as a lunchtime dessert throughout the year. As the pudding bakes, it separates into two layers: The top is a light lemon sponge and the bottom is a creamy lemon sauce. I serve every spoonful of this baked lemon pudding recipe with a generous amount of softly whipped cream.
Ingredients
- 1 Tbsp. unsalted butter
- 1 cup plus 2 Tbsp. superfine sugar, or granulated sugar
- 3 large eggs, separated
- 3 Tbsp. all-purpose flour
- 2 Tbsp. finely grated lemon zest
- ¼ cup plus 2 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice
- 1 cup whole milk
- Confectioners sugar and whipped cream, for serving
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
Step 3
Step 4
This recipe is adapted from The British Cookbook, by Ben Mervis (Phaidon, 2022).