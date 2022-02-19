Crispy Torchio with Gruyère, Gouda, and Fontina

This over-the-top baked macaroni and cheese recipe comes to us from Armen Ayvazyan, the executive chef at Nancy Silverton’s Hollywood steakhouse, the Barish. One of the standout dishes on the restaurant’s pasta al forno menu, the popular casserole is finished with a flourish of grated Parmigiano-Reggiano and a quick blast in a hot, wood-fired oven which results in a satisfyingly crispy crust. We find the recipe works just fine in an ordinary home oven or broiler. Serve the baked pasta as-is, or customize the recipe by folding in a few ounces of your favorite protein before baking—Silverton suggests lobster meat or prosciutto.

