Bing Tanghulu (Candied Fruit Skewers)
Transform fresh berries and citrus into sugar-shelled confections that shatter between your teeth.
10–12 skewers
45 minutes
Traditionally made with hawthorn berries, these hard sugar-coated fruit skewers are frequently sold by Beijing street vendors (including from the backs of bicycles), and may also feature strawberries, mandarins, and grapes. They are best enjoyed immediately, as the moisture from the fruit can cause the candy shell to soften. To remove the hardened sugar from your tools, fill the wok with water, place the ladle inside, and bring to a boil to melt and dissolve the sugar before dumping into the sink.
Featured in “Between the Walls” by Megan Zhang in the Fall/Winter 2025 issue. See more recipes and stories from Issue 205.
Ingredients
- 2 cups strawberries, hulled
- 2 cups seedless grapes
- 3–4 mandarins or clementines, peeled and segmented
- 3 cups sugar
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
Step 3
- Onto a 12-inch skewer, thread 4–5 strawberries tightly together pointing in the same direction, piercing the fruit lengthwise through the center, and leaving about 5 inches of the skewer bare at the blunt end for easy handling. Repeat on separate skewers with the remaining strawberries, the grapes, and the mandarin segments.
- Place a large, deep bowl of ice water and a parchment-lined baking sheet next to the stove. Into a wok or deep skillet fitted with a candy thermometer, bring the sugar and 1½ cups of water to a boil over medium-high heat. Stir once to dissolve the sugar, then continue cooking, without stirring, until the syrup thickens and reaches 300°F, about 10 minutes. (To test for readiness, dip a skewered piece of fruit into the syrup, then into the ice water. If the coating hardens into a lollipop-like shell, the syrup is done.) Turn off the heat.
- Working quickly, hold a fruit skewer above the wok and carefully ladle the syrup over it, turning to coat all sides evenly. Immediately submerge the skewer in the ice water for 10–15 seconds to set, then transfer to the prepared baking sheet. (If the syrup becomes too thick, turn the heat to medium-low and stir until thinned.) Repeat with the remaining skewers. Set aside to dry slightly before serving.
