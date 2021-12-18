Tagliolini with Shaved Black Truffle

At Semiramide, a small trattoria in Melezzole, Umbria, delicate ribbons of tagliolini are served with fragrant local truffles. This fine cut ensures the truffle flavor is not overpowered. Additionally, the cooked pasta is tossed with truffle-infused olive oil, deepening the flavor of this seasonal dish. While it is traditional to roll and cut tagliolini by hand, feel free to swap out the rolling pin for a hand-crank pasta roller for speed if desired.

Featured in: “Searching for Truffles, High and Low, in Tuscany and Umbria.”