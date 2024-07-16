Cambodian Fried Fish with Green Mango Salad

Into a large, high-sided skillet fitted with a deep-fry thermometer, pour the oil to a depth of 1 inch. Turn the heat to medium-high, and when the temperature reads 375°F, add the fish and

fry, turning once, until crisp and golden brown, about 10 minutes total. Transfer to a large platter,

mound the reserved green mango salad on top, garnish with more chiles, and serve hot with

jasmine rice on the side.