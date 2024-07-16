Recipes
Cambodian Fried Fish with Green Mango Salad
Fish sauce, garlic, and lime juice provide savory brightness to this Southeast Asian showstopper.
- Serves
4
- Cook
30 minutes
A firm white fish—like branzino, tilapia, catfish, or snapper—works well for frying, as the skin will turn golden and crisp. For the salad, look for green, unripe mangoes that are rigid but not rock-hard. A julienne peeler or matchstick attachment on a mandoline will make quick work of cutting the mango.
Featured in “Forced To Flee Her Home, This Writer Remembers Her Family Through Recipes.”
Ingredients
- 2 Tbsp. fish sauce
- 1 Tbsp. fresh lime juice
- 1 tsp. sugar
- 4 garlic cloves, finely chopped
- 1 bird’s-eye chile, finely chopped, plus more for garnish
- 1 shallot, thinly sliced
- 1 unripe green mango, peeled and cut into matchsticks
- 1 whole fish (about 2 lb.), cleaned and scaled
- Kosher salt
- Vegetable oil, for frying
- Jasmine rice, for serving
Instructions
Step 1
In a medium bowl, stir together the fish sauce, lime juice, sugar, garlic, chile, and shallot. Add the mango and toss well to coat, then set aside.
Step 2
Pat the fish dry with paper towels. Using a sharp knife, cut three shallow diagonal slits along each side of the fish, then rub salt evenly all over the skin.
Step 3
Into a large, high-sided skillet fitted with a deep-fry thermometer, pour the oil to a depth of 1 inch. Turn the heat to medium-high, and when the temperature reads 375°F, add the fish and fry, turning once, until crisp and golden brown, about 10 minutes total. Transfer to a large platter, mound the reserved green mango salad on top, garnish with more chiles, and serve hot with jasmine rice on the side.
