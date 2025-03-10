Chewy Oat Bars

Craving a baked good that’s sturdy and filling enough for breakfast or a midday snack? Enter these brilliant oat bars from Milk Bar founder Christina Tosi’s cookbook Bake Club . “Accidentally gluten-free and not super sweet, they are a mainstay in my kitchen,” she writes. “I know they’re not much to look at, but I promise, you’ll keep them in your rotation.”

Be sure to take the butter for this recipe out of the fridge well in advance, as it needs to be fully softened at room temperature before you make the batter. Tosi also advises triple-checking that you’ve got rolled or old-fashioned oats for this recipe—no instant oats allowed! If you’re not into grinding oats down into a flour, skip that step and sub in 1 cup of all-purpose, whole-wheat, or rye flour. You can also add some chocolate chunks, play with the spices, or even stir ½ cup of caramel sauce or fruit jam into the batter.