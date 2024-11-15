Recipes

Chicken Tocino

A long soak in a garlicky pineapple marinade guarantees that every bite of this Filipino favorite is bursting with flavor.

  • Serves

    4

  • Time

    1 day

Chicken Tocino
BOB CROSLIN

By Jamilyn Salonga-Bailey and Lordfer Lalicon

Published on November 15, 2024

Pampanga, widely regarded as the culinary capital of the Philippines, is famous for its tocino, the cured, red-hued pork belly often served at breakfast alongside eggs and sinangag. This sweet-and-sour chicken variation, with its bright color, makes any kamayan pop. Kasama Rum, our preferred brand for this recipe, is aged for seven years in spent American bourbon barrels. 

Featured in “Make Your Next Dinner Party a Kamayan” by Jasmine Ting.

Ingredients

  • ⅔ cup pineapple juice
  • ⅔ cup sugar
  • ¼ cup finely chopped garlic
  • 2 Tbsp. golden rum, preferably Kasama brand
  • 2 Tbsp. cane vinegar, such as Datu Puti brand, or rice vinegar
  • 1½ tsp. kosher salt
  • 1¼ tsp. red food coloring
  • 2 lb. boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut into 2-in. pieces
  • 2 Tbsp. vegetable oil, divided
  • Pea shoots, for garnish (optional)

Instructions

Step 1

In a medium bowl, whisk together the pineapple juice, sugar, garlic, rum, vinegar, salt, food coloring, and ¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons of water. Set aside to let the flavors meld, about 30 minutes. Transfer ½ cup of the ­marinade to a small bowl, cover, and refrigerate.

Step 2

To a large zip-top bag, add the chicken and remaining marinade, then seal, massage to coat, and refrigerate for 24–48 hours.

Step 3

In a colander, drain the chicken, discarding the liquid. To a large skillet over medium-low heat, add 1 tablespoon of the oil and half of both the chicken and the reserved marinade. Simmer until the marinade thickens and darkens slightly and the chicken is cooked through, 10–12 minutes. Transfer to a serving plate, then repeat with the remaining oil, chicken, and marinade. Serve hot, garnished with pea shoots if desired.

Keep Reading

Sinangag (Crispy Garlic Rice)

Sinangag (Crispy Garlic Rice)

By JAMILYN SALONGA-BAILEY AND LORDFER LALICON
Humbà Beets

Humbà Beets

By JAMILYN SALONGA-BAILEY AND LORDFER LALICON
Ginataang Squash

Ginataang Squash

By JAMILYN SALONGA-BAILEY AND LORDFER LALICON
Fish Bistek

Fish Bistek

By JAMILYN SALONGA-BAILEY AND LORDFER LALICON
Tingly Lamb Stir-Fry with Potatoes and Pine Nuts

Tingly Lamb Stir-Fry with Potatoes and Pine Nuts

By LOIS GOH
Fave e Cicoria (Mashed Fava Beans with Puntarelle)

Mashed Fava Beans with Puntarelle

By CAMILLO SILIBELLO
Canela-Apple Tarte Tatin

Canela-Apple Tarte Tatin

By CLARE MALFITANO
Roast Chicken with Roth Grand Cru Stuffing

Roast Chicken with Roth Grand Cru Stuffing

By CLARE MALFITANO
Fennel and Celery Salad with Roth Buttermilk Blue

Fennel and Celery Salad with Roth Buttermilk Blue

By CLARE MALFITANO
Recipes

Continue to Next Story

Want more SAVEUR?

Get our favorite recipes, stories, and more delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe