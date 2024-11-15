Recipes
Chicken Tocino
A long soak in a garlicky pineapple marinade guarantees that every bite of this Filipino favorite is bursting with flavor.
- Serves
4
- Time
1 day
Pampanga, widely regarded as the culinary capital of the Philippines, is famous for its tocino, the cured, red-hued pork belly often served at breakfast alongside eggs and sinangag. This sweet-and-sour chicken variation, with its bright color, makes any kamayan pop. Kasama Rum, our preferred brand for this recipe, is aged for seven years in spent American bourbon barrels.
Featured in “Make Your Next Dinner Party a Kamayan” by Jasmine Ting.
Ingredients
- ⅔ cup pineapple juice
- ⅔ cup sugar
- ¼ cup finely chopped garlic
- 2 Tbsp. golden rum, preferably Kasama brand
- 2 Tbsp. cane vinegar, such as Datu Puti brand, or rice vinegar
- 1½ tsp. kosher salt
- 1¼ tsp. red food coloring
- 2 lb. boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut into 2-in. pieces
- 2 Tbsp. vegetable oil, divided
- Pea shoots, for garnish (optional)
Instructions
Step 1
In a medium bowl, whisk together the pineapple juice, sugar, garlic, rum, vinegar, salt, food coloring, and ¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons of water. Set aside to let the flavors meld, about 30 minutes. Transfer ½ cup of the marinade to a small bowl, cover, and refrigerate.
Step 2
To a large zip-top bag, add the chicken and remaining marinade, then seal, massage to coat, and refrigerate for 24–48 hours.
Step 3
In a colander, drain the chicken, discarding the liquid. To a large skillet over medium-low heat, add 1 tablespoon of the oil and half of both the chicken and the reserved marinade. Simmer until the marinade thickens and darkens slightly and the chicken is cooked through, 10–12 minutes. Transfer to a serving plate, then repeat with the remaining oil, chicken, and marinade. Serve hot, garnished with pea shoots if desired.
