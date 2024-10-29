Chile-Rubbed Leg of Venison
Feed a crowd—and wow them, too—with this gorgeous bone-in roast.
- Serves
6–8
- Time
2 days
Matthew McClure works as a chef in Vermont but grew up hunting white-tailed deer in Arkansas. No matter its provenance, a leg of venison is a big piece of meat—“from the rear of the animal; think of it like a ham,” he says—that makes a great centerpiece for a crowd. Unlike farm-raised deer, the wild stuff benefits from aging, which makes it more tender and flavorful. In this chile-rubbed leg of venison recipe, McClure goes for a fennel-salt cure before roasting whole legs in a wood-fired oven (aged oak, green pecan, and apple woods are best). A conventional oven also yields good results—just be wary of overcooking, lest the lean meat dry out.
Featured in "Any Night Can Be (Wild) Game Night" by Shane Mitchell.
Ingredients
- 1 Tbsp. fennel seeds
- 4 dried guajillo chiles
- 1 tsp. crushed red chile flakes, preferably Calabrian
- ½ cup kosher salt
- ¼ cup finely chopped rosemary leaves
- 3 Tbsp. finely grated orange zest
- 2 tsp. finely grated lemon zest
- 4 garlic cloves, finely chopped
- One 15–20-lb. bone-in venison leg, trimmed and patted dry with paper towels
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
Step 3
Step 4
