Clarified Milk Punch

In a medium pitcher or bowl, stir together the rye, sherry, and allspice dram. Add the pineapple and lime juices and the Angostura and tiki bitters. To a large pitcher, add the milk, then stir in the rye-sherry-juice-bitters mixture. (Important: Do

not

add the milk to the mixture or the proteins may not sufficiently curdle and set.) Set aside undisturbed at room temperature for 2 hours, then cover and refrigerate for at least 8 and up to 24 hours.