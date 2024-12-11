Clarified Milk PunchRye whiskey and rich Pedro Ximénez sherry make up the base for this retro winter drink.

The bartenders at Fabiola’s Spaghetti House and Deli in Madison, Wisconsin, use fresh milk to clarify this rye whiskey- and sherry-based punch, a classic cocktail technique that filters out any impurities in the fruit juices and fortified wine, resulting in a clear-as-glass cocktail with a bright yet extraordinarily smooth flavor profile. Don’t be tempted to force the liquid through the filter, which may result in a cloudy punch; be patient and let gravity do its thing.

Featured in: It’s Not a Party Without an Epic Amount of Wisconsin Cheese

  • Serves

    12–15

  • Time

    10 hour 15 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1½ cups rye whiskey, such as J. Henry & Sons
  • 1 cup Pedro Ximénez sherry
  • ¼ cup allspice dram (aka pimento dram)
  • 1 cup pineapple juice
  • ¾ cup fresh lime juice
  • 2 Tbsp. Angostura bitters
  • ¼ cup tiki bitters
  • ¾ cup plus 2 Tbsp. whole milk

Instructions

Step 1

In a medium pitcher or bowl, stir together the rye, sherry, and allspice dram. Add the pineapple and lime juices and the Angostura and tiki bitters. To a large pitcher, add the milk, then stir in the rye-sherry-juice-bitters mixture. (Important: Do not add the milk to the mixture or the proteins may not sufficiently curdle and set.) Set aside undisturbed at room temperature for 2 hours, then cover and refrigerate for at least 8 and up to 24 hours. 

Step 2

Place a coffee filter in a small strainer and place over a second pitcher or large bowl. (A Chemex coffee maker lined with a filter is also great for this.) Slowly pour the curdled liquid through the filter, allowing the clear punch to drip through. Discard the solids and chill the punch well. 

Step 3

To serve the clarified milk punch, pour 3–5 ounces over a large ice cube in a rocks glass.
