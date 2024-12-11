Clarified Milk Punch
Rye whiskey and rich Pedro Ximénez sherry make up the base for this retro winter drink.
- Serves
12–15
- Time
10 hour 15 minutes
The bartenders at Fabiola’s Spaghetti House and Deli in Madison, Wisconsin, use fresh milk to clarify this rye whiskey- and sherry-based punch, a classic cocktail technique that filters out any impurities in the fruit juices and fortified wine, resulting in a clear-as-glass cocktail with a bright yet extraordinarily smooth flavor profile. Don’t be tempted to force the liquid through the filter, which may result in a cloudy punch; be patient and let gravity do its thing.
Ingredients
- 1½ cups rye whiskey, such as J. Henry & Sons
- 1 cup Pedro Ximénez sherry
- ¼ cup allspice dram (aka pimento dram)
- 1 cup pineapple juice
- ¾ cup fresh lime juice
- 2 Tbsp. Angostura bitters
- ¼ cup tiki bitters
- ¾ cup plus 2 Tbsp. whole milk
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
Step 3
- In a medium pitcher or bowl, stir together the rye, sherry, and allspice dram. Add the pineapple and lime juices and the Angostura and tiki bitters. To a large pitcher, add the milk, then stir in the rye-sherry-juice-bitters mixture. (Important: Do not add the milk to the mixture or the proteins may not sufficiently curdle and set.) Set aside undisturbed at room temperature for 2 hours, then cover and refrigerate for at least 8 and up to 24 hours.
- Place a coffee filter in a small strainer and place over a second pitcher or large bowl. (A Chemex coffee maker lined with a filter is also great for this.) Slowly pour the curdled liquid through the filter, allowing the clear punch to drip through. Discard the solids and chill the punch well.
- To serve the clarified milk punch, pour 3–5 ounces over a large ice cube in a rocks glass.
Continue to Next Story