Corn Salad With Dandelion Greens and Smoked Blue Cheese
Sweet, caramelized kernels and juicy Sun Gold tomatoes make this summer side sing.
- Serves
4–6
- Time
30 minutes
When lightly sizzled in ghee and olive oil, sweet summer corn kernels take on a toasty, caramelized flavor, which chef Scott Clark of Dad's Luncheonette balances with smoked blue cheese and tangy Sun Gold tomatoes. A mix of Italian and purple opal basil as well as dandelion greens lighten these hearty ingredients with a bit of leafy freshness. Dandelion greens become tough and bracingly bitter as they mature, so look for tender, young leaves, or just use the tops.
Photos and recipes excerpted from Coastal: 130 Recipes From a California Road Trip by Scott Clark with Betsy Andrews © 2025. Published by Chronicle Books. Photography © Cheyenne Ellis.
Featured in “Building the Ultimate Picnic Spread on the California Coast” by Scott Clark as told to Betsy Andrews in the Spring/Summer 2025 issue. See more stories from Issue 204 here.
Ingredients
- 1 Tbsp. ghee (clarified butter)
- 1 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 large shallots, thinly sliced crosswise
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 4 ears of corn, kernels removed, divided
- 1 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice, preferably Meyer
- 2 tsp. pitted and finely chopped umeboshi
- 6 Persian cucumbers, or watermelon gherkins, cut into ½-in. chunks (2 cups)
- 2 cups cherry or grape tomatoes, preferably Sun Gold, halved
- 6 oz. smoked blue cheese
- 1 cup dandelion greens, torn into 1-in. pieces
- ½ cup packed basil leaves
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
Step 3
- To a medium skillet over high heat, add the ghee, oil, and shallots and cook, stirring frequently, until softened and golden brown, 3–5 minutes. Season generously with salt, then stir in half of the corn kernels. Cover and cook, stirring once or twice, until the corn is fragrant and browned in spots, about 5 minutes. Season generously with black pepper and transfer to a large bowl.
- To the bowl, add the lemon juice, umeboshi, and remaining corn kernels and stir until fully coated. Set aside.
- In a serving bowl, toss together the cucumbers, tomatoes, and a big pinch of salt. Crumble in the blue cheese, then add the corn mixture and toss to combine. Fold in the dandelion greens and basil, season to taste with salt and black pepper, and serve.
Keep Reading
Continue to Next Story