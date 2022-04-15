Deviled crab is best when you clean and cook the fresh-caught crab yourself. Remove the flesh from their shells, then season the meat with ingredients like lemon juice and Worcestershire sauce. Then, you’ll spoon the mixture back into the shells for a final cook to slightly crisp the meat. (You can use prepared crab meat from the store, just make sure to also buy large crab backs to hold the meat mixture.) Don’t be shy with the filling—you want that deviled crab to be overflowing so it’s a real treat for guests. The Worcestershire sauce adds a light, tangy flavor, and the breadcrumbs introduce a subtle crunch that, when combined with the crab mixture, will take you back to memories of a sunny, sandy beach in the Lowcountry.

Adapted from the new book Gullah Geechee Homecooking: Recipes from The Matriarch of Edisto Island, by Emily Meggett, published by Abrams. Text © 2022 Emily Meggett.



