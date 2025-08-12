Deviled Eggs With Pickled Jalapeños
Jarred chiles add a vinegary heat to this beloved finger food.
- Makes
24
- Time
45 minutes
“Deviled eggs are as popular in Texas as a [Dallas] Cowboys cheerleader buying a round at a honky-tonk,” write Cheryl and Bill Jamison in Texas Home Cooking. In this version of the classic appetizer adapted from their cookbook, sour cream and pickled jalapeños add extra tang and spice to the filling.
Featured in “The SAVEUR 100” in the January/February 2011 issue.
Ingredients
- 12 large eggs
- 3 Tbsp. mayonnaise
- 3 Tbsp. sour cream
- 2 Tbsp. finely chopped pickled jalapeños, plus whole slices for garnish
- 2 Tbsp. yellow mustard
- 2 Tbsp. finely chopped parsley leaves
- 1 Tbsp. finely chopped celery
- 1 Tbsp. finely chopped onion
- ½ tsp. paprika, plus more for garnish
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
Step 3
- To a medium pot, add the eggs, cover with water, and bring to a boil. Remove from the heat, cover, and set aside for 15 minutes. Drain the eggs and crack each shell slightly, then transfer to a medium bowl of ice water and set aside to cool. Peel the eggs.
- Halve the eggs, spoon the yolks into a medium bowl, and transfer the whites to a plate. Using a fork, mash the yolks. Add the mayonnaise, sour cream, jalapeños, mustard, parsley, celery, onion, and paprika and season to taste with salt and black pepper. Stir vigorously with a silicone spatula or wooden spoon until smooth.
- Transfer the mixture to a resealable plastic bag or piping bag fitted with a smooth tip and pipe into the egg whites. Garnish with the pickled jalapeño slices and more paprika. Serve cold or at room temperature.
Keep Reading
Continue to Next Story