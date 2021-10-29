Bec d’Asan (Emilia-Romagna-Style Eel Stew)

Eel is traditionally stewed with vinegar in Emilia-Romagna, Italy. In this recipe from photographer Simon Bajada, tomato paste and a generous helping of onions, adds extra kick and complexity.

Ask your local fishmonger to bleed and “deslime” fresh eel for you, or order cleaned, frozen eel online from American Unagi.

Featured in: “Fatty, Moist, and Perfectly Crisp When Grilled, No Wonder Eel Is a Big Deal In This Adriatic Town.”