Ember-Roasted Sweet Potatoes With Aged Feta

Step 2

Rub each potato with 1 tablespoon of the ghee and 1 teaspoon of the salt and wrap tightly in foil. Break up the embers with a fireplace shovel, then bury the potatoes, seam-side up, completely in the embers. Cook until the potatoes are soft in the center when pierced through the foil with a fork, 45–90 minutes. (Cook time will vary depending on the size and shape of the potatoes and how hot the embers are.)