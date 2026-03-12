Espresso Snacking Cake With Chocolate Ganache
A spoonful of marmite is the secret to the richly flavored frosting for this anytime dessert.

By Kristen Hartke

Published on March 12, 2026

The makers of Marmite have never given away the “secret ingredient” in their proprietary seasoning blend. Well, two can play that game. For this easy one-layer snacking cake, Marmite is the secret ingredient in the dark chocolate ganache, amplifying the natural fruitiness of dark chocolate and complementing the cardamom, coffee, and orange flavors in the cake. Stored in an airtight container in the fridge, leftover ganache will keep for up to two months. When ready to use, warm on the stove or in the microwave until melty, then cool to room temperature before using on cakes, fresh fruit, or ice cream sundaes.

Featured in “Why Marmite Deserves a Place in Your Pantry.”

  • Makes

    One 8-inch cake

  • Time

    1 hour, plus resting

Photo: Murray Hall • Food Styling: Ben Weiner

Ingredients

For the cake:

  • Nonstick spray
  • 1¼ cups all-purpose flour
  • ¾ cup sugar
  • 1½ tsp. baking powder
  • ¾ tsp. fine salt
  • ¼ tsp. round cardamom
  • ¾ cup full-fat coconut milk
  • 1 tsp. instant espresso powder
  • ¼ cup olive oil
  • 2 tsp. finely grated orange zest
  • 1 tsp. vanilla extract
  • 1 tsp. apple cider vinegar
  • ½ tsp. flaky salt, for garnish (optional)

For the ganache:

  • ¼ cup full-fat coconut milk
  • ½ cup plus 2 Tbsp. bittersweet chocolate chips
  • 1 tsp. Marmite

Instructions

Step 1

Make the cake: Position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 350°F. Grease an 8-inch square cake pan with nonstick spray, then line the bottom with parchment and spray the parchment.

Step 2

In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder, fine salt, and cardamom. In a small microwave-safe bowl, microwave the coconut milk on high until warm, about 30 seconds, then stir in the espresso powder until dissolved. In a medium bowl, whisk together the oil, orange zest, vanilla, and vinegar, then add to the flour mixture and whisk until combined, being careful not to overmix. Evenly spread the batter in the prepared pan, then lightly tap the pan on the counter to remove any air bubbles.

Step 3

Bake until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out with just a couple of crumbs, 30–35 minutes. Transfer the pan to a wire rack for 10 minutes, then turn the cake out onto the rack. Remove the parchment and set aside to cool completely, about 45 minutes. 

Step 4

Meanwhile, make the ganache: In a small microwave-safe bowl, microwave the coconut milk on high until hot, about 1 minute. Stir in the chocolate chips until completely melted and combined. Add the Marmite, whisking until glossy (you should have about ¾ cup). Set aside to cool for 5 minutes before using. 

Step 5

Invert the cake onto a serving plate. Using an offset spatula, evenly spread about ½ cup of the ganache on top. Set aside until the frosting is set, about 30 minutes. Just before serving, garnish with flaky salt if desired.
Recipes

Continue to Next Story

Want more SAVEUR?

Get our favorite recipes, stories, and more delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe