Fish Bistek

This zippy, citrus-marinated Filipino-style mackerel is as impressive as it is fuss-free.

  • Serves

    4–6

  • Time

    1 hour 20 minutes

BOB CROSLIN

By Jamilyn Salonga-Bailey and Lordfer Lalicon

Published on November 15, 2024

Filipino food can be meat-heavy, but the 7,000-island archipelago boasts a wealth of seafood and vegetables, too—as this fish bistek recipe goes to show. The citrusy main highlights local, sustainable mackerel, though any oily fish will do. Cherry tomatoes, nasturtium leaves, and charred red onions make attractive (optional) finishing touches.

Featured in “Make Your Next Dinner Party a Kamayan” by Jasmine Ting.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup plus 3 Tbsp. Filipino soy sauce, such as Datu Puti brand, or other soy sauce
  • ½ cup calamansi juice, or lemon juice
  • 3 Tbsp. light or dark brown sugar
  • 2 Tbsp. oyster sauce
  • 2½ tsp. black peppercorns
  • 2 lb. skin-on mackerel (or other oily fish) fillets, halved on the bias, pin bones removed
  • 2 Tbsp. vegetable oil, divided
  • Toasted sesame seeds, for garnish

Instructions

Step 1

In a shallow, wide bowl, whisk together the soy sauce, calamansi juice, brown sugar, oyster sauce, and peppercorns. Transfer 3 tablespoons of the marinade to a small bowl and set aside. Place the fillets flesh-side down in the remaining marinade. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour.

Step 2

Pour off and discard the marinade. To a large skillet over medium-high heat, add about one-third of the oil and one-third of the fillets, skin-side down, and cook until browned, about 3 minutes. Flip the fillets, drizzle with 1 tablespoon of the reserved marinade, and cook until the sauce thickens, about 3 ­minutes more. Transfer to a platter, then repeat twice more with the remaining oil and fillets. Sprinkle with sesame seeds.

