Instructions

Step 1 Halve each fish crosswise, leaving head and tail intact. Score the skin with shallow cuts about ½ inch apart. Season with salt and set aside.

Step 2 To a large enameled Dutch oven or nonstick pot over medium-high heat, add the oil. When it’s hot and shimmering, add one halved fish and cook, turning halfway through, until the skin is crisp and golden, about 10 minutes total. Transfer to a plate, then repeat with the remaining fish.

Step 3 Turn the heat to medium and return three fish halves to the pot in a single layer. Scatter the carrot, bell pepper, and onion over the top and season with salt. Cover and cook until the vegetables begin to soften, 5–7 minutes. Add enough water to barely cover the vegetables and fish and bring to a boil, skimming any foam that rises to the surface.

Step 4 Over the fish and vegetables, add the rice in an even layer and nestle in the garlic. Cook over medium heat until the rice has plumped and the liquid boils at the edges, about 7 minutes. Lay the remaining fish on top, cover, and simmer over low heat until the water is absorbed and the rice and fish are cooked, 30–40 minutes.

Step 5 Using a long, wide spatula, transfer the top layer of fish to a plate in large pieces. Onto a platter, spoon the remaining plov, trying not to break apart the fish. Top with the reserved fish pieces and garlic and garnish with dill and scallions. Serve hot.