French Omelet With Caramelized Onions and Goat Cheese

Make the caramelized onions: To an 8-inch nonstick skillet over medium-low heat, add the butter and oil. When the foam subsides, add the onion, thyme, bay leaf, and a pinch of salt and cook, stirring frequently, until the onions are tender, translucent, and deeply golden brown, 8–10 minutes. (If the onions start to stick to the bottom of the skillet, add a splash of water and use a silicone spatula or wooden spoon to loosen and scrape up the browned bits.) Discard the thyme and bay leaf and season to taste with black pepper. Transfer to a medium bowl. Wipe the skillet clean with a paper towel and return it to the stove.

Make the caramelized onions: To an 8-inch nonstick skillet over medium-low heat, add the butter and oil. When the foam subsides, add the onion, thyme, bay leaf, and a pinch of salt and cook, stirring frequently, until the onions are tender, translucent, and deeply golden brown, 8–10 minutes. (If the onions start to stick to the bottom of the skillet, add a splash of water and use a silicone spatula or wooden spoon to loosen and scrape up the browned bits.) Discard the thyme and bay leaf and season to taste with black pepper. Transfer to a medium bowl. Wipe the skillet clean with a paper towel and return it to the stove.

Step 4