Fried Sesame-Crusted Feta With Honey

Step 2

On a rimmed baking sheet, spread the sesame seeds. Cut the dough in half. On a lightly oiled work surface, using oiled hands, pat one of the dough pieces into a rectangle roughly three times the size of one of the blocks of feta, then wrap the dough tightly around the block, pinching the seams to seal. Repeat with the remaining dough and feta. Press each block into the sesame seeds to coat on all sides.