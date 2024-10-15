Fried Shrimp Shells
Dredged and deep-fried, shrimp shells and heads make for an irresistible drinking snack.
- Serves
2
- Time
25 minutes
“The shrimp heads just looked too juicy to ignore,” says Halo Perez-Gallardo, chef-owner and creative director of Lil’ Deb’s Oasis in Hudson, New York. They had just added a fresh shrimp ceviche to the menu and were considering tossing the discarded heads and shells into their usual shrimp-infused butter, but these had a higher calling: the fryer. Perez-Gallardo, who is always looking for creative ways to cull flavor from ingredients that might otherwise get tossed, felt inspired by the popular drinking snacks of East Asia—little morsels packed with salty umami that long to be washed down with a cold beverage. An impromptu batter dredge and deep-fry transformed the shrimpy bits into an alluringly crispy, aromatic app that immediately landed on the menu. While the dish disappeared just as fast—a flash in the pan that stuck around only as long as the ceviche—Perez-Gallardo’s timeless technique is one worth trying at home.
Ingredients
- 3 Tbsp. kosher salt, divided
- 1 Tbsp. paprika
- 2 tsp. garlic powder
- 1 tsp. ground cumin
- 1 cup rice flour
- ½ cup tapioca starch
- 2 Tbsp. cornstarch
- One 12-oz. can cold seltzer (1½ cups)
- 1½ cups raw shrimp shells (from 1 lb., or 31–40, shrimp)
- Vegetable oil
- 1 cup finely chopped scallions, for garnish
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
Step 3
