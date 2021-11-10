This autumn stew recipe from Gage and Tollner chef Sohui Kim is a nod to classic kalbi-jjim (or galbi jjim) while also applying French technique, which often involves braising meat in wine to introduce depth of flavor. In Korean cuisine, tougher cuts are typically boiled to break down their proteins, with soy sauce and sugar lending a hit of umami and subtle sweetness. These two styles of braising merge beautifully in this short rib recipe. Says Kim, “I’ve come to firmly believe that red wine and soy sauce can and should coexist—just like the unexpected assortment of dishes and people that make their way to the table at Thanksgiving and somehow meld in the warmth of togetherness.”

This recipe is adapted from one which appeared in Sohui Kim’s 2018 cookbook, Korean Home Cooking.

Featured in “Childhood Thanksgivings With My Korean Family Helped Me Concoct the Ultimate Braise.”