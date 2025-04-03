Hen of the Woods Mushroom and Egg Sandwich
Crispy griddled maitakes are topped with sharp cheddar in this hefty lunchtime favorite.

By Scott Clark

Published on April 3, 2025

A mainstay at Dad's Luncheonette in California's Half Moon Bay, chef Scott Clark griddles maitake mushrooms (also called hen of the woods) in ghee until golden brown and crisp for this hearty sandwich. A fried egg and sharp cheddar provide unctuous oomph, while mustard and pickled onions keep everything balanced and bright. Use good white bread, like a pain de mie or a Pullman loaf, that can stand up to the filling’s heft.

Photos and recipes excerpted from Coastal: 130 Recipes From a California Road Trip by Scott Clark with Betsy Andrews © 2025. Published by Chronicle Books. Photography © Cheyenne Ellis.

Featured in “Building the Ultimate Picnic Spread on the California Coast” by Scott Clark as told to Betsy Andrews in the Spring/Summer 2025 issue. See more stories from Issue 204 here.

  • Serves

    1

  • Time

    20 minutes

Cheyenne Ellis (Courtesy Chronicle Books)

Ingredients

  • 3 Tbsp. ghee (clarified butter), divided
  • 2 slices white bread
  • One 3½-oz. hen of the woods mushroom
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 slices sharp cheddar cheese
  • 1 large egg
  • Mustard, lettuce leaves, and pickled red onions, for serving

Instructions

Step 1

In a large skillet over -medium-high heat, melt 1 tablespoon of the ghee. Add the bread slices and cook without flipping until golden on one side, 1–2 minutes. Transfer to a plate toasted-side down and set aside.

Step 2

In the same skillet, melt the remaining 2 tablespoons of ghee. Add the mushroom, season with salt and black pepper, and cook, pressing the mushroom down with a spatula and flipping once, until golden brown and crisp on both sides, about 4 minutes total. Move the mushroom to one side of the skillet and top it with the cheddar. Crack the egg into the open space and cook until the white is set, about 2 minutes. Flip the egg and turn off the heat.

Step 3

Spread mustard on the untoasted sides of the bread. Top one slice with the lettuce and pickled onions and the other with the mushroom, then the egg. Close the sandwich, cut it in half, and serve.  
  1. In a large skillet over -medium-high heat, melt 1 tablespoon of the ghee. Add the bread slices and cook without flipping until golden on one side, 1–2 minutes. Transfer to a plate toasted-side down and set aside.
  2. In the same skillet, melt the remaining 2 tablespoons of ghee. Add the mushroom, season with salt and black pepper, and cook, pressing the mushroom down with a spatula and flipping once, until golden brown and crisp on both sides, about 4 minutes total. Move the mushroom to one side of the skillet and top it with the cheddar. Crack the egg into the open space and cook until the white is set, about 2 minutes. Flip the egg and turn off the heat.
  3. Spread mustard on the untoasted sides of the bread. Top one slice with the lettuce and pickled onions and the other with the mushroom, then the egg. Close the sandwich, cut it in half, and serve.  
Recipes

Hen of the Woods Mushroom and Egg Sandwich

Crispy griddled maitakes are topped with sharp cheddar in this hefty lunchtime favorite.

  • Serves

    1

  • Time

    20 minutes

Hen of the Woods Mushroom and Egg Sandwich
CHEYENNE ELLIS (COURTESY CHRONICLE BOOKS)

By Scott Clark

Published on April 3, 2025

A mainstay at Dad's Luncheonette in California's Half Moon Bay, chef Scott Clark griddles maitake mushrooms (also called hen of the woods) in ghee until golden brown and crisp for this hearty sandwich. A fried egg and sharp cheddar provide unctuous oomph, while mustard and pickled onions keep everything balanced and bright. Use good white bread, like a pain de mie or a Pullman loaf, that can stand up to the filling’s heft.

Photos and recipes excerpted from Coastal: 130 Recipes From a California Road Trip by Scott Clark with Betsy Andrews © 2025. Published by Chronicle Books. Photography © Cheyenne Ellis.

Featured in “Building the Ultimate Picnic Spread on the California Coast” by Scott Clark as told to Betsy Andrews in the Spring/Summer 2025 issue. See more stories from Issue 204 here.

Ingredients

  • 3 Tbsp. ghee (clarified butter), divided
  • 2 slices white bread
  • One 3½-oz. hen of the woods mushroom
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 slices sharp cheddar cheese
  • 1 large egg
  • Mustard, lettuce leaves, and pickled red onions, for serving

Instructions

Step 1

In a large skillet over -medium-high heat, melt 1 tablespoon of the ghee. Add the bread slices and cook without flipping until golden on one side, 1–2 minutes. Transfer to a plate toasted-side down and set aside.

Step 2

In the same skillet, melt the remaining 2 tablespoons of ghee. Add the mushroom, season with salt and black pepper, and cook, pressing the mushroom down with a spatula and flipping once, until golden brown and crisp on both sides, about 4 minutes total. Move the mushroom to one side of the skillet and top it with the cheddar. Crack the egg into the open space and cook until the white is set, about 2 minutes. Flip the egg and turn off the heat.

Step 3

Spread mustard on the untoasted sides of the bread. Top one slice with the lettuce and pickled onions and the other with the mushroom, then the egg. Close the sandwich, cut it in half, and serve.  
  1. In a large skillet over -medium-high heat, melt 1 tablespoon of the ghee. Add the bread slices and cook without flipping until golden on one side, 1–2 minutes. Transfer to a plate toasted-side down and set aside.
  2. In the same skillet, melt the remaining 2 tablespoons of ghee. Add the mushroom, season with salt and black pepper, and cook, pressing the mushroom down with a spatula and flipping once, until golden brown and crisp on both sides, about 4 minutes total. Move the mushroom to one side of the skillet and top it with the cheddar. Crack the egg into the open space and cook until the white is set, about 2 minutes. Flip the egg and turn off the heat.
  3. Spread mustard on the untoasted sides of the bread. Top one slice with the lettuce and pickled onions and the other with the mushroom, then the egg. Close the sandwich, cut it in half, and serve.  

Keep Reading

Summer Squash and Plum Salad With Cherry Blossom and Umeboshi Vinaigrette

Summer Squash and Plum Salad With Umeboshi Vinaigrette

By SCOTT CLARK
Corn Salad With Dandelion Greens and Smoked Blue Cheese

Corn Salad With Dandelion Greens and Smoked Blue Cheese

By SCOTT CLARK
Ember-Roasted Sweet Potatoes With Aged Feta

Ember-Roasted Sweet Potatoes With Aged Feta

By SCOTT CLARK
Roast Chicken With Apricots and Currants

Roast Chicken With Apricots and Currants

By JULEE ROSSO AND SHEILA LUKINS WITH SARAH LEAH CHASE
Capirotada (Mexican Bread Pudding)

Capirotada (Mexican Bread Pudding)

By SAVEUR EDITORS
Arroz Con Pollo

Arroz Con Pollo

By KIERA WRIGHT-RUIZ
Plátano Maduro Asado Con Queso (Roasted Plantains With Cheese)

Plátano Maduro Asado Con Queso (Roasted Plantains With Cheese)

By KIERA WRIGHT-RUIZ
Corn and Potato Taquitos

Corn and Potato Taquitos

By KIERA WRIGHT-RUIZ
Bizcocho Dominicano (Dominican Cake)

Bizcocho Dominicano (Dominican Cake)

By VILMA LOPEZ
Recipes

Continue to Next Story

Want more SAVEUR?

Get our favorite recipes, stories, and more delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe