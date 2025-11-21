Hibiscus Apple Pie
Dried flowers lend a tart shock of pink to this twist on the classic all-American dessert.
- Makes
One 9-inch pie
- Time
4 hours, plus cooling
A classic apple pie in most ways, this version from Pinkerton’s Bakery in Kingston, New York, gets an extra boost of tartness (and pink color) from dried hibiscus flowers and freeze-dried cherries or strawberries. Pastry chef Angela Pinkerton prefers to use the hibiscus tea from Rishi Tea & Botanicals at her eponymous bakery, but any dried hibiscus flowers will work, and you can use a spice grinder to pulverize whole dried flowers. Pinkerton suggests using a mix of apple varieties, which gives the pie more depth of flavor; her favorites are Honey Crisp, Braeburn, Pink Lady, Ginger Gold, and Mutsu. The filling is thickened with instant tapioca, which sets in just a few minutes.
Ingredients
For the crust:
- 2½ cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting
- 1 Tbsp. sugar, plus more for sprinkling
- 1 tsp. kosher salt
- 20 Tbsp. cold unsalted butter, cut into ½-in. cubes
- 1 tsp. apple cider vinegar
- Nonstick spray
- Whole milk, for brushing
For the filling:
- ½ cup sugar
- 3 Tbsp. finely ground freeze-dried cherries or strawberries, plus more for garnish
- 3 Tbsp. dried hibiscus flowers, coarsely ground
- 2 Tbsp. brown sugar
- 2 Tbsp. instant tapioca
- ½ tsp. kosher salt
- ¼ tsp. freshly grated nutmeg
- 7 cups peeled and sliced assorted apples
- 2 Tbsp. plus 1½ tsp. fresh lemon juice
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
Step 3
Step 4
Step 5
Step 6
- Make the crust: In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, and salt. Using a pastry blender, incorporate the butter into the flour mixture until pea-size crumbles form. Drizzle in the apple cider vinegar and 5–6 tablespoons of ice water and mix just until the dough holds together when gently squeezed. Divide in half and shape each half into a 1-inch-thick disk. Wrap in plastic and refrigerate for at least 1 hour.
- Grease a 9-inch pie pan with nonstick spray. On a lightly floured work surface, roll out each dough disk to a 12- to 13-inch round. Transfer one round to a rimmed baking sheet and refrigerate. Transfer the second round to the prepared pan, gently pressing the dough into the corners to avoid stretching it and allowing the dough to overhang equally on all sides, trimming with a paring knife if necessary. Refrigerate the dough in the pan while you prepare the filling.
- Make the filling: In a large bowl, stir together the sugar, freeze-dried cherries, hibiscus, brown sugar, tapioca, salt, and nutmeg. Toss the apples in the dry ingredients, then mix in the lemon juice until well combined. Set aside for 10 minutes.
- Add the filling with any juices to the dough in the pan and spread evenly. Lay the second dough round on top and press the dough layers together. Fold the pressed edges under and roll to touch the edge of the pan. Crimp the rolled edge. Freeze the assembled pie for at least 30 minutes, or up to 1 hour.
- Meanwhile, position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 425°F. Place the pie on a rimmed baking sheet. Brush the crust with milk and sprinkle with sugar. Using a paring knife, cut several slits in the top crust to allow steam to escape. Bake for 25 minutes, then turn the heat to 375°F and continue baking until the juices thicken and bubble and the crust is golden brown, 50–65 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack and set aside to cool completely, at least 4 hours.
- When ready to serve, use a fine-mesh strainer to dust the top of the pie with a pinch of the freeze-dried cherries. Slice and serve.
