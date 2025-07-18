Homemade Dijon Mustard

For millennia, mustard seeds have been favored for their pungent, earthy flavor and the spicy depth they lend to dishes such as South Asian curries, Japanese condiments, and barbecue sauces of the American South. Sometime during the 13th century, Burgundian monks began combining the pulverized seeds with grape must (hence the name), and using the piquant concoction as a condiment and preservative. Now generally known as Dijon mustard, so-named for Burgundy’s capital city, this French spread hasn’t changed much since the Middle Ages. Whole, brown mustard seeds are ground to a powder, exposing their aromatic interiors, then seasoned with salt and an acid—typically verjus, the unfermented juice of unripe wine grapes—and thinned with water.