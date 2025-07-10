Kritharoto (Tomato Orzo With Squid and Shrimp)
The Greek pasta simmers with seafood and white wine in this risotto-like meze.

By Dimitris Chantziplakis

Published on July 10, 2025

“Kritharoto” is a modern portmanteau of Greek “kritharaki,” or orzo, and Italian “risotto.” While most of Ta Filarakia’s plates are sent out from the kitchen, this particular dish is one worth ordering from the à la carte menu—and recreating at home.

Featured in “At These Greek Taverns, Order a Drink and the Rest Will Follow” by Derek Sandhaus in the Spring/Summer 2025 issue. See more stories from Issue 204 here.

  • Serves

    4

  • Time

    1 hour

Christina Holmes

Ingredients

  • ¾ cup plus 3 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided
  • 11 oz. peeled medium or large shrimp
  • 1 medium green bell pepper, stemmed, seeded, and thinly sliced
  • 1 medium red bell pepper, stemmed, seeded, and thinly sliced
  • 1 medium onion, coarsely chopped
  • 11 oz. cleaned small squid
  • 1 cup dry white wine
  • 1½ cups tomato purée
  • ¼ cup coarsely chopped parsley leaves, plus more for serving
  • ½ tsp. dried oregano
  • Ground cinnamon
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 lb. orzo

Instructions

Step 1

To a large skillet over medium-high heat, add 2 tablespoons of the oil. When it’s hot and shimmering, add the shrimp, both bell peppers, and onion and cook, stirring frequently, until the shrimp is light pink and the vegetables are softened, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and set aside.

Step 2

To a small skillet over medium-high heat, add 1 tablespoon of the oil. When it’s hot and shimmering, add the squid and cook, stirring occasionally, just until curled, 2–3 minutes.

Step 3

Add the squid and the wine to the skillet with the shrimp, turn the heat to medium-high and cook, stirring frequently and scraping up any browned bits, until the liquid is reduced by about one third, 4–5 minutes. Add the tomato purée, the remaining ¾ cup of oil, parsley, and oregano, then season to taste with cinnamon, salt, and black pepper. Turn the heat to medium-low and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the sauce has reduced and darkened slightly, about 15 minutes.

Step 4

Stir in the orzo, cover, and simmer, uncovering the skillet and stirring occasionally to prevent scorching, until the pasta is cooked, about 15 minutes. Garnish with parsley and serve hot.
  1. To a large skillet over medium-high heat, add 2 tablespoons of the oil. When it’s hot and shimmering, add the shrimp, both bell peppers, and onion and cook, stirring frequently, until the shrimp is light pink and the vegetables are softened, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and set aside.
  2. To a small skillet over medium-high heat, add 1 tablespoon of the oil. When it’s hot and shimmering, add the squid and cook, stirring occasionally, just until curled, 2–3 minutes.
  3. Add the squid and the wine to the skillet with the shrimp, turn the heat to medium-high and cook, stirring frequently and scraping up any browned bits, until the liquid is reduced by about one third, 4–5 minutes. Add the tomato purée, the remaining ¾ cup of oil, parsley, and oregano, then season to taste with cinnamon, salt, and black pepper. Turn the heat to medium-low and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the sauce has reduced and darkened slightly, about 15 minutes.
  4. Stir in the orzo, cover, and simmer, uncovering the skillet and stirring occasionally to prevent scorching, until the pasta is cooked, about 15 minutes. Garnish with parsley and serve hot.
Recipes

