Lamb Birria Tatemada
This Jalisco-style stew trades the usual consommé for a rich adobo sauce that clings to the fall-apart meat.
- Serves
2–4
- Time
4 hours
When writer and recipe developer Paola Briseño González first invited her now husband over for dinner, she knew she had to serve lamb birria. In Jalisco—where Briseño González is from and where birria originated—this style is called tatemada, from the Spanish tatemar, meaning “to char.” A thick adobo made from ancho, cascabel, and guajillo chiles is spread on the lamb and roasted until the meat is tender and a dark crust forms. Briseño González serves hers with a vibrant salad of radishes and mint leaves, and notes that the adobo can be made up to a week in advance and the birria up to three days ahead of serving.
Featured in “How a SAVEUR Article on Mexican Cooking Sparked the Ultimate Meet-Cute” by Javier Cabral and Paola Briseño González in the Spring/Summer 2025 issue. See more recipes and stories from Issue 204 here.
Ingredients
For the adobo:
- 4 dried guajillo chiles, stemmed and seeded
- 3 dried cascabel chiles, stemmed and seeded
- 2 dried ancho chiles, stemmed and seeded
- ⅓ cup apple cider vinegar
- 1 Tbsp. cumin seeds
- 1 Tbsp. dried oregano
- 10 black peppercorns
- 4 garlic cloves, peeled
- 2 cloves
- 1 small white onion, coarsely chopped
- One 2-in. piece fresh ginger, coarsely chopped
- Kosher salt
For the birria:
- One 2½-lb. lamb shoulder roast, excess fat trimmed
- Kosher salt
- ½ small red onion, thinly sliced
- ¼ cup cilantro leaves
- 1–2 Tbsp. fresh lime juice
- 2 Tbsp. mint leaves, thinly sliced
- 4 radishes, thinly sliced
- Warm corn tortillas and lime wedges, for serving
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
Step 3
- Make the adobo: On a comal or large cast iron skillet over medium heat, toast the guajillo, cascabel, and ancho chiles until fragrant and darkened in spots, about 90 seconds per side. Transfer to a blender along with the vinegar, cumin, oregano, peppercorns, garlic, cloves, white onion, ginger, and 2½ cups of water and purée. Season to taste with salt.
- Make the birria: Position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 325°F. Season the lamb all over with salt, place it in a large heatproof pot, then pour over the adobo, turning the roast to coat on all sides. Cover and bake, checking halfway through and adding ¼ cup of water if the sauce looks dry, until the lamb flakes easily when pierced with a fork, 3–3½ hours. Uncover and continue baking until a dark crust forms on the meat, 20–30 minutes more. Set aside to rest.
- In a medium bowl, toss together the red onion, cilantro, lime juice, mint, and radishes. Season to taste with salt. Pull the birria into pieces and serve hot alongside the radish salad, tortillas, and lime wedges.
