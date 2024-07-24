Lemon-Miso Snap Peas with Charred-Scallion Ricotta

In this hefty summer side dish, charred scallions are whipped with fresh ricotta to lend a smoky sweetness that matches the sugary crunch of fresh snap peas. A small amount of mild white miso adds a gentle cheesy character that doesn’t overpower the peas; more intense red or yellow miso will be too strong. Korean chile flakes (gochugaru) are not as hot as other varieties, so if substituting, use another chile powder with a milder heat, such as Aleppo pepper. The dish should be bright and lemony, and not particularly spicy. You can cut the scallions in half widthwise before charring if they are too long to fit in the pan.