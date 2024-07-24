Recipes

Lemon-Miso Snap Peas with Charred-Scallion Ricotta

Served with crusty bread, this vibrant side dish is a celebration of sweet summer legumes.

  • Serves

    2–4

  • Cook

    20 minutes

PHOTO: MURRAY HALL • FOOD STYLING: PEARL JONES
Alex Testere

By Alex Testere

Published on July 24, 2024

In this hefty summer side dish, charred scallions are whipped with fresh ricotta to lend a smoky sweetness that matches the sugary crunch of fresh snap peas. A small amount of mild white miso adds a gentle cheesy character that doesn’t overpower the peas; more intense red or yellow miso will be too strong. Korean chile flakes (gochugaru) are not as hot as other varieties, so if substituting, use another chile powder with a milder heat, such as Aleppo pepper. The dish should be bright and lemony, and not particularly spicy. You can cut the scallions in half widthwise before charring if they are too long to fit in the pan.

Featured in “This Green Vegetable Is a Triple Threat in the Garden.”

Ingredients

  • 2 Tbsp. plus 2 tsp. vegetable oil, divided
  • 4 scallions, trimmed
  • 1 cup whole milk ricotta
  • 2 tsp. honey
  • 1 tsp. kosher salt, divided
  • 2 tsp. freshly grated lemon zest (from 1 large lemon)
  • 1 tsp. gochugaru (Korean red pepper flakes), plus more for garnish
  • 1 Tbsp. white miso paste
  • 8 oz. snap peas, ends trimmed and thinly sliced on the bias (1½ cups)
  • 2 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice (from 1 large lemon)
  • ½ cup fresh mint leaves, for garnish
  • Crusty bread, for serving

Instructions

Step 1

To a medium skillet over high heat, add 2 teaspoons of the oil. When it’s hot and shimmering, carefully add the scallions in a single layer and cook, undisturbed, until charred on one side, 3–5 minutes. Transfer the scallions and the oil to a food processor. Wipe out the skillet and set aside. 

Step 2

To the food processor, add the ricotta, honey, ¾ teaspoon of salt, and 2 tablespoons of water. Process until smooth, about 20 seconds. Set aside. 

Step 3

In a small bowl, stir together the lemon zest, gochugaru, miso, ¼ teaspoon of salt, and the remaining oil. 

Step 4

Return the clean skillet to medium heat, add the miso mixture and the snap peas, and cook until the peas are bright green and still crunchy, about 2 minutes. Remove from the heat, add the lemon juice, and stir until a glossy sauce forms. 

Step 5

To a plate or shallow bowl, add the whipped ricotta and top with the snap peas and their sauce. Garnish with the mint and more gochugaru to taste. Serve immediately with crusty bread.

