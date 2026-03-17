Luqaimat With Saffron Date Syrup
Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, these sweet fritters are beloved across the Persian Gulf.

By Dona Murad

Published on March 17, 2026

“Luqaimat are small, deep-fried dough balls soaked in date syrup, popular across the Persian Gulf and eaten during Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr. Their name comes from the Arabic word luqma, meaning “a bite”—luqaimat literally translates to “little bites.” They have crispy shells and soft centers, which makes it hard to eat just one!” —Dona Murad, founder of Librae Bakery

Featured in “3 Festive Eid Desserts By Way of Bahrain and New York” by Zainab Shah.

  • Makes

    About 40

  • Time

    30 minutes, plus resting

Doaa Elkady

Ingredients

For the luqaimat:

  • 1¾ cups all-purpose flour
  • 2¾ tsp. sugar
  • 2½ tsp. cornstarch
  • 1 tsp. instant yeast
  • ¼ tsp. fine salt
  • ½ tsp. ground cardamom (optional)
  • 1 Tbsp. labneh
  • Vegetable oil, for frying
  • 1 Tbsp. plus 2 tsp. toasted sesame seeds

For the saffron date syrup:

  • ¾ cup date syrup
  • Saffron threads

Instructions

Step 1

Make the luqaimat: To a large bowl, add the flour, sugar, cornstarch, yeast, salt, and cardamom if desired and stir together with a silicone spatula until fully incorporated. While stirring, gradually add 1 cup of warm water until a thick, stretchy batter forms with no clumps remaining. Mix in the labneh. Add up to 3 tablespoons of additional water if needed, until slightly thicker than pancake batter. Cover the bowl with a damp kitchen towel and set aside at room temperature until the batter is bubbly and doubled in size, 45–60 minutes. 

Step 2

Meanwhile, make the saffron date syrup: To a small pot over low heat, add the date syrup and cook until heated through but not simmering, 3–4 minutes. Remove from the heat and whisk in a pinch of saffron. Set aside. 

Step 3

Into a large pot fitted with a deep-fry thermometer, pour 3–4 inches of oil and turn the heat to medium-high. When the temperature reaches 320–330°F, working in batches, use a tablespoon measure to carefully drop rounds of batter into the oil. Fry, stirring continuously, until the luqaimat are puffed and deep golden brown, 4–5 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack set over paper towels to drain briefly. Immediately drizzle with the warm date syrup and sprinkle with the sesame seeds. Serve warm. 
  1. Make the luqaimat: To a large bowl, add the flour, sugar, cornstarch, yeast, salt, and cardamom if desired and stir together with a silicone spatula until fully incorporated. While stirring, gradually add 1 cup of warm water until a thick, stretchy batter forms with no clumps remaining. Mix in the labneh. Add up to 3 tablespoons of additional water if needed, until slightly thicker than pancake batter. Cover the bowl with a damp kitchen towel and set aside at room temperature until the batter is bubbly and doubled in size, 45–60 minutes. 
  2. Meanwhile, make the saffron date syrup: To a small pot over low heat, add the date syrup and cook until heated through but not simmering, 3–4 minutes. Remove from the heat and whisk in a pinch of saffron. Set aside. 
  3. Into a large pot fitted with a deep-fry thermometer, pour 3–4 inches of oil and turn the heat to medium-high. When the temperature reaches 320–330°F, working in batches, use a tablespoon measure to carefully drop rounds of batter into the oil. Fry, stirring continuously, until the luqaimat are puffed and deep golden brown, 4–5 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack set over paper towels to drain briefly. Immediately drizzle with the warm date syrup and sprinkle with the sesame seeds. Serve warm. 
Recipes

Luqaimat With Saffron Date Syrup

Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, these sweet fritters are beloved across the Persian Gulf.

  • Makes

    About 40

  • Time

    30 minutes, plus resting

Luqaimaat with Dates Syrup
DOAA ELKADY

By Dona Murad

Published on March 17, 2026

“Luqaimat are small, deep-fried dough balls soaked in date syrup, popular across the Persian Gulf and eaten during Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr. Their name comes from the Arabic word luqma, meaning “a bite”—luqaimat literally translates to “little bites.” They have crispy shells and soft centers, which makes it hard to eat just one!” —Dona Murad, founder of Librae Bakery

Featured in “3 Festive Eid Desserts By Way of Bahrain and New York” by Zainab Shah.

Ingredients

For the luqaimat:

  • 1¾ cups all-purpose flour
  • 2¾ tsp. sugar
  • 2½ tsp. cornstarch
  • 1 tsp. instant yeast
  • ¼ tsp. fine salt
  • ½ tsp. ground cardamom (optional)
  • 1 Tbsp. labneh
  • Vegetable oil, for frying
  • 1 Tbsp. plus 2 tsp. toasted sesame seeds

For the saffron date syrup:

  • ¾ cup date syrup
  • Saffron threads

Instructions

Step 1

Make the luqaimat: To a large bowl, add the flour, sugar, cornstarch, yeast, salt, and cardamom if desired and stir together with a silicone spatula until fully incorporated. While stirring, gradually add 1 cup of warm water until a thick, stretchy batter forms with no clumps remaining. Mix in the labneh. Add up to 3 tablespoons of additional water if needed, until slightly thicker than pancake batter. Cover the bowl with a damp kitchen towel and set aside at room temperature until the batter is bubbly and doubled in size, 45–60 minutes. 

Step 2

Meanwhile, make the saffron date syrup: To a small pot over low heat, add the date syrup and cook until heated through but not simmering, 3–4 minutes. Remove from the heat and whisk in a pinch of saffron. Set aside. 

Step 3

Into a large pot fitted with a deep-fry thermometer, pour 3–4 inches of oil and turn the heat to medium-high. When the temperature reaches 320–330°F, working in batches, use a tablespoon measure to carefully drop rounds of batter into the oil. Fry, stirring continuously, until the luqaimat are puffed and deep golden brown, 4–5 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack set over paper towels to drain briefly. Immediately drizzle with the warm date syrup and sprinkle with the sesame seeds. Serve warm. 
  1. Make the luqaimat: To a large bowl, add the flour, sugar, cornstarch, yeast, salt, and cardamom if desired and stir together with a silicone spatula until fully incorporated. While stirring, gradually add 1 cup of warm water until a thick, stretchy batter forms with no clumps remaining. Mix in the labneh. Add up to 3 tablespoons of additional water if needed, until slightly thicker than pancake batter. Cover the bowl with a damp kitchen towel and set aside at room temperature until the batter is bubbly and doubled in size, 45–60 minutes. 
  2. Meanwhile, make the saffron date syrup: To a small pot over low heat, add the date syrup and cook until heated through but not simmering, 3–4 minutes. Remove from the heat and whisk in a pinch of saffron. Set aside. 
  3. Into a large pot fitted with a deep-fry thermometer, pour 3–4 inches of oil and turn the heat to medium-high. When the temperature reaches 320–330°F, working in batches, use a tablespoon measure to carefully drop rounds of batter into the oil. Fry, stirring continuously, until the luqaimat are puffed and deep golden brown, 4–5 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack set over paper towels to drain briefly. Immediately drizzle with the warm date syrup and sprinkle with the sesame seeds. Serve warm. 

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