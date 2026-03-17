Luqaimat With Saffron Date Syrup

Step 1

Make the luqaimat: To a large bowl, add the flour, sugar, cornstarch, yeast, salt, and cardamom if desired and stir together with a silicone spatula until fully incorporated. While stirring, gradually add 1 cup of warm water until a thick, stretchy batter forms with no clumps remaining. Mix in the labneh. Add up to 3 tablespoons of additional water if needed, until slightly thicker than pancake batter. Cover the bowl with a damp kitchen towel and set aside at room temperature until the batter is bubbly and doubled in size, 45–60 minutes.