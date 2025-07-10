Marinated Anchovies With Garlic and Peppers
This simple Greek meze makes the most of the tiny fresh fish, which are perfect with crusty bread.
- Serves
8–10
- Time
1 hour
With its mild chile heat and garlicky fragrance, this fall-off-the-bone fish meze has been a staple of O Kavouras since its establishment more than 60 years ago. Printed here for the very first time, the dish showcases the finest elements of tsipouradiko cooking: rapidly cooked fresh seafood with minimal adornment. Chef Odysseas Papoulias uses mild, thin-skinned Florina peppers, but red bell pepper will work as well. Some fishmongers may be willing to gut your anchovies, but the small, tender fish are simple enough to clean at home.
Ingredients
- ⅔ cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 4 garlic cloves, smashed and peeled
- 2 small green bell peppers, stemmed, seeded, and coarsely chopped
- 1 large red bell pepper, stemmed, seeded, and coarsely chopped
- 1 small hot chile, such as Fresno or jalapeño, stemmed and thinly sliced
- 2 Tbsp. kosher salt
- 1 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice, plus more
- 2¼ lb. fresh anchovies, gutted, heads removed
- 2 tsp. dried oregano
- 1 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
- To a large pot over medium-high heat, add the oil, garlic, both bell peppers, chile, and 1½ cups of water and bring to a boil. Stir in the salt and lemon juice, turn the heat to low, and simmer until the peppers are softened, 15–20 minutes.
- Gently stir in the anchovies, oregano, and black pepper, return to a boil, then turn off the heat, cover, and set aside to finish cooking just until the fish are tender, about 10 minutes. Add more lemon juice to taste and serve hot or at room temperature. The marinated anchovies will keep in the fridge for up to 1 week.
