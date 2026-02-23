Our Cheesiest Mexican Recipes

Cheese shows up in Mexican cooking in all kinds of ways: stuffed into masa pockets, melted into enchiladas, scattered over beans, and folded into croquetas, just to name a few. Stretchy queso Oaxaca brings a gooey richness to tetelas and quesadillas, and salty aged cotija adds a pop of funky umami to esquites and refried beans. Covering snacks, mains, and sweets, this collection of Mexican recipes highlights the many ways the country uses their various cheeses.

Photo: Murray Hall • Food Styling: Ben Weiner

Esquites take sweet corn off the cob and transform it into a format that’s spoonable, easy to eat, and perfect for sharing. The kernels are tossed with lime, chile, mayo, and crumbly cheese for a rich and tangy finish. Get the recipe >

Photo: Murray Hall • Food Styling: Ben Weiner

These triangular Oaxacan masa pockets are stuffed with earthy beans and cheese, then griddled until lightly crisp outside and tender inside. Finished with salsa and crema, they’re a simple street snack that hits every comfort-food note. Get the recipe >

Photo: Murray Hall • Food Styling: Ben Weiner

Inspired by the traditional Mexican chocolate drink, this pudding blends milk, chocolate, and masa with warming spices like cinnamon and ginger. Chilled until set and topped with fresh fruit and grated milky Mexican-style manchego, it’s creamy, gently spiced, and deeply chocolatey. Get the recipe >

Matt Taylor-Gross

These golden croquetas are filled with a mix of cheeses that includes requesón, Mexico’s take on ricotta, and blended with herbs and spices. A quick deep fry yields a crispy outside and soft, gooey interior. Get the recipe >

Photo: Murray Hall • Food Styling: Jason Schreiber

Simmered with garlic, onion, and jalapeño until tender, these beans are then lightly mashed for a creamy texture. Topped with crumbled queso fresco and fresh onions, they make a simple, flavorful side for tacos, rice, or grilled dishes. Get the recipe >

Photo: Paola + Murray • Food Styling: Barret Washburne • Prop Styling: Carla Gonzalez-Hart

Sweet, tender summer squash is lightly spiced with cumin and cayenne, then piled into toasted corn tortillas. Topped with creamy avocado salsa, crumbled queso fresco, and fresh onion, these tacos are a bright, flavorful ode to summer produce. Get the recipe >

Leila Ashtari

Oblong masa cakes are griddled until chewy and crisp, then paired with creamy ayocote beans and topped with salsa, white onion, and crumbled queso fresco for this classic street food. Get the recipe >

Photo: Murray Hall • Food Styling: Thu Buser

Folded masa half-moons are filled with mashed beans and toasted until crisp, then finished with bright red salsa, sautéed amaranth and onions, crumbled queso fresco, and a drizzle of crema for a variety of textures and flavors. Get the recipe >

Lauren Vied Allen (Courtesy Harvest)

These oven-baked taquitos bring together a creamy filling of mashed Yukon Gold potatoes, sweet corn, lime zest, cheese, and Tajín for a fun, elote-inspired snack. Get the recipe >

Jenny Huang

This play on a favorite dish from Yucatán swaps in cold-weather squash for the usual summer calabacitas found in the region. After cooking the squash with corn, onion, and tomato, you’re left with a savory, vegetable-forward topping on crispy tostadas. Get the recipe >

Photo: Murray Hall • Food Styling: Thu Buser • Props: Linens by Atelier Saucier

Soft, simmered pinto beans are gently mashed and cooked with onion and bacon fat until creamy, then finished with a touch of cotija. This smoky, savory preparation works as a side dish, a taco filling, or a dip. Get the recipe >

Quentin Bacon

This iconic Oaxacan mole transforms toasted chiles, seeds, nuts, dried fruit, spices, and chocolate into a deeply layered, glossy black sauce. Each ingredient is carefully roasted or charred before blending, creating a complex, rich flavor that’s perfect for chicken, enchiladas, or as a base to keep on hand for special meals. Get the recipe >

Matt Taylor-Gross

Leftover tortillas are turned into cheesy dumplings, then pan-seared and simmered in a beefed-up tomato broth. The result is a deeply comforting soup that’s rich, savory, and perfect for using up odds and ends in your kitchen. Get the recipe >

Bryan Ford

These crispy, cocoa-infused Honduran cookies come from celebrated baker Bryan Ford. The masa-based dough is combined with salty queso fresco and bittersweet chocolate for a savory-sweet snack perfect for pairing with a cup of coffee or to enjoy as a dessert. Get the recipe >

Farideh Sadeghin

The perfect use for excess summer zucchini, this dish was originally served by legendary artist Frida Kahlo to guests at her Mexico City home. It marries tender grilled zucchini and avocado with a light vinaigrette and a sprinkle of aged cheese—a perfect vegetarian accompaniment to any meal. Get the recipe >

Photo: Murray Hall • Food Styling: Thu Buser

Stale or leftover bolillo bread is layered with raisins, nuts, and shredded cheese, then baked in a piloncillo‑cinnamon syrup. The result is a rich, warmly spiced dish perfect for brunch or anytime you’re craving something on the sweet side. Get the recipe >

Jenny Huang

All the flavors of elote, but in a soup! Charred corn, potatoes, and poblano are simmered to form a hearty base, and a quick blitz of the ingredients thickens the broth naturally. Get the recipe >

Christina Holmes

Thick rounds of blue corn masa are griddled and pinched at the edges to form little nests, then filled with bright tomato‑chile salsa and sprinkled with crumbled queso fresco and plenty of herbs for a savory handheld snack. Get the recipe >

Christopher Testani

While there are countless recipes out there, this one has a secret ingredient: a sprinkle of chicken bouillon powder in the salsa to deepen the flavor and add umami. Fresh-fried tortilla chips are simmered in the rich tomato and jalapeño sauce, then finished with silky crema, crumbled cotija, and fresh cilantro for an extra‑savory take on the classic. Get the recipe >

Photo: Murray Hall • Food Styling: Jessie YuChen

Grilled until lightly charred, sweet corn on the cob is dressed with creamy mayonnaise, salty cheese, and chile powder for a classic Mexican snack that’s perfect for any grilling get-together. Get the recipe >

Andrew Reiner

This comforting, festive classic is best described as chilaquiles meets lasagna, and we’re here for it. Crispy fried tortillas are layered with vibrant chile sauce, melted cheese, and shredded chicken, creating a bubbling, sliceable dish that’s perfect for feeding a crowd. Get the recipe >

Matt Taylor-Gross