Start Crushing That Ice! It’s Mint Julep Season
Make these refreshing riffs on the classic cocktail for the Kentucky Derby and beyond.

By SAVEUR Editors

Published on May 2, 2025

Forget the horses, forget the ladies in giant hats—nothing says Kentucky Derby like a mint julep. It’s a perfectly balanced cocktail: bourbon, mint, sugar, and gently melting ice, strong at first and (depending on how long it takes you to drink it) sweetly sippable by the bottom of the glass. But bourbon isn’t the only one that can play this game: The julep is part of the family of cocktails known as smashes, where mint and crushed ice combine with any number of sweetening agents and spirits.

The classic julep will never go out of style, but this Derby Day we’re planning to shake up something different. Here are eight variations on the original—herb-spiked tipples that make great use of moonshine, Irish whiskey, cognac, Cynar, and even fresh fruit, including grapefruit, strawberries, and watermelon—plus one recipe for the O.G. They’re all perfect, whether you’re spending a sunny afternoon watching the ponies or just sitting inside watching it on TV, while, of course, wearing a giant hat.

Basil Julep
Photo: Murray Hall • Food Styling: Jason Schreiber

Peppery basil and fruity Irish whiskey seamlessly stand in for mint and bourbon in this beautifully balanced cousin to the classic cocktail. Get the recipe >

Strawberry Moonshine Julep
Photo: Murray Hall • Food Styling: Jason Schreiber

The clear spirit, aka white whiskey, and peak-season fruit take center stage in this summery take on the traditional drink. Get the recipe >

Cynar julep cocktail
Photo: Murray Hall • Food Styling: Jason Schreiber

This recipe comes to us from the celebrated bar Florería Atlántico in Buenos Aires. It keeps the mint but swaps out the bourbon for Cynar, the bittersweet amaro made from artichokes, and adds grapefruit soda and fresh lemon juice to the mix. Get the recipe >

Watermelon Julep
Photo: Linda Xiao • Food Styling: Jason Schreiber • Prop Styling: Summer Moore

Homemade watermelon agua fresca is spiked with rum and Cointreau, then brightened with fresh lime and orange juice and mint syrup in this vibrant variation on the iconic drink. Get the recipe >

Mint Julep Recipe Featuring Bourbon
Belle Morizio

Seeking the O.G. mint julep? Look no further than our version of the classic three-ingredient cocktail, which combines three parts bourbon to one part mint-infused simple syrup. It’s sanctioned by the Kentucky Derby itself as its official mint julep recipe. Get the recipe >

Cachaca Rio Julep Cocktail
Matt Taylor-Gross

This pleasantly bitter take on the mint julep gets its cues from Brazil, with the addition of rich, smoky, aged cachaça. Cynar and grapefruit bitters round out the drink. Get the recipe >

Swedish Mint Julep
Helen Rosner

Mint pulls double duty in this cooling julep: fresh leaves infuse the homemade aquavit, and a sprig serves as the garnish. Get the recipe >

Cognac Julep
Michael Kraus

Legend has it that cognac used to be the preferred base spirit in a mint julep. The French brandy gives the cocktail a leathery, chocolaty richness and layered complexity that bourbon simply can’t compete with. Get the recipe >

Mint Julep Granita
Laura Sant

Take the beloved Kentucky drink to the next level by turning it into an irresistible icy dessert. Stir together bourbon and a touch of mint-infused simple syrup with crème de menthe, stick the whole thing in the freezer, and surprise your guests with a slushy frozen treat three hours later. Get the recipe >

Belle Morizio

Mint Julep
BELLE MORIZIO
Recipes

Start Crushing That Ice! It’s Mint Julep Season

Make these refreshing riffs on the classic cocktail for the Kentucky Derby and beyond.

By SAVEUR Editors

Published on May 2, 2025

Forget the horses, forget the ladies in giant hats—nothing says Kentucky Derby like a mint julep. It’s a perfectly balanced cocktail: bourbon, mint, sugar, and gently melting ice, strong at first and (depending on how long it takes you to drink it) sweetly sippable by the bottom of the glass. But bourbon isn’t the only one that can play this game: The julep is part of the family of cocktails known as smashes, where mint and crushed ice combine with any number of sweetening agents and spirits.

The classic julep will never go out of style, but this Derby Day we’re planning to shake up something different. Here are eight variations on the original—herb-spiked tipples that make great use of moonshine, Irish whiskey, cognac, Cynar, and even fresh fruit, including grapefruit, strawberries, and watermelon—plus one recipe for the O.G. They’re all perfect, whether you’re spending a sunny afternoon watching the ponies or just sitting inside watching it on TV, while, of course, wearing a giant hat.

Basil Julep
Photo: Murray Hall • Food Styling: Jason Schreiber

Peppery basil and fruity Irish whiskey seamlessly stand in for mint and bourbon in this beautifully balanced cousin to the classic cocktail. Get the recipe >

Strawberry Moonshine Julep
Photo: Murray Hall • Food Styling: Jason Schreiber

The clear spirit, aka white whiskey, and peak-season fruit take center stage in this summery take on the traditional drink. Get the recipe >

Cynar julep cocktail
Photo: Murray Hall • Food Styling: Jason Schreiber

This recipe comes to us from the celebrated bar Florería Atlántico in Buenos Aires. It keeps the mint but swaps out the bourbon for Cynar, the bittersweet amaro made from artichokes, and adds grapefruit soda and fresh lemon juice to the mix. Get the recipe >

Watermelon Julep
Photo: Linda Xiao • Food Styling: Jason Schreiber • Prop Styling: Summer Moore

Homemade watermelon agua fresca is spiked with rum and Cointreau, then brightened with fresh lime and orange juice and mint syrup in this vibrant variation on the iconic drink. Get the recipe >

Mint Julep Recipe Featuring Bourbon
Belle Morizio

Seeking the O.G. mint julep? Look no further than our version of the classic three-ingredient cocktail, which combines three parts bourbon to one part mint-infused simple syrup. It’s sanctioned by the Kentucky Derby itself as its official mint julep recipe. Get the recipe >

Cachaca Rio Julep Cocktail
Matt Taylor-Gross

This pleasantly bitter take on the mint julep gets its cues from Brazil, with the addition of rich, smoky, aged cachaça. Cynar and grapefruit bitters round out the drink. Get the recipe >

Swedish Mint Julep
Helen Rosner

Mint pulls double duty in this cooling julep: fresh leaves infuse the homemade aquavit, and a sprig serves as the garnish. Get the recipe >

Cognac Julep
Michael Kraus

Legend has it that cognac used to be the preferred base spirit in a mint julep. The French brandy gives the cocktail a leathery, chocolaty richness and layered complexity that bourbon simply can’t compete with. Get the recipe >

Mint Julep Granita
Laura Sant

Take the beloved Kentucky drink to the next level by turning it into an irresistible icy dessert. Stir together bourbon and a touch of mint-infused simple syrup with crème de menthe, stick the whole thing in the freezer, and surprise your guests with a slushy frozen treat three hours later. Get the recipe >

Keep Reading

Strawberry Freezer Jam Recipe

Strawberry Freezer Jam

By ADAM AND TOBY DILTZ
Provençal Stuffed Tomatoes

Provençal Stuffed Tomatoes

By KAT CRADDOCK
Buckwheat Crêpes With Apple Compote and Walnuts

Buckwheat Crêpes With Apple Compote and Walnuts

By KAT CRADDOCK
Banana Ketchup

Banana Ketchup

By CARLO LAMAGNA
Waakye Stew With Rice

Waakye

By ERIC ADJEPONG
Khao Man Gai Tod (Fried Chicken Rice With Sweet Chili Sauce)

Khao Man Gai Tod (Fried Chicken Rice With Sweet Chili Sauce)

By AMORNSRI DOMRONGCHAI
Summer Squash and Plum Salad With Cherry Blossom and Umeboshi Vinaigrette

Summer Squash and Plum Salad With Umeboshi Vinaigrette

By SCOTT CLARK
Hen of the Woods Mushroom and Egg Sandwich

Hen of the Woods Mushroom and Egg Sandwich

By SCOTT CLARK
Corn Salad With Dandelion Greens and Smoked Blue Cheese

Corn Salad With Dandelion Greens and Smoked Blue Cheese

By SCOTT CLARK
Recipes

Continue to Next Story

Want more SAVEUR?

Get our favorite recipes, stories, and more delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe