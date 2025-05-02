Start Crushing That Ice! It’s Mint Julep Season

Forget the horses, forget the ladies in giant hats—nothing says Kentucky Derby like a mint julep. It’s a perfectly balanced cocktail: bourbon, mint, sugar, and gently melting ice, strong at first and (depending on how long it takes you to drink it) sweetly sippable by the bottom of the glass. But bourbon isn’t the only one that can play this game: The julep is part of the family of cocktails known as smashes, where mint and crushed ice combine with any number of sweetening agents and spirits.

The classic julep will never go out of style, but this Derby Day we’re planning to shake up something different. Here are eight variations on the original—herb-spiked tipples that make great use of moonshine, Irish whiskey, cognac, Cynar, and even fresh fruit, including grapefruit, strawberries, and watermelon—plus one recipe for the O.G. They’re all perfect, whether you’re spending a sunny afternoon watching the ponies or just sitting inside watching it on TV, while, of course, wearing a giant hat.

Photo: Murray Hall • Food Styling: Jason Schreiber

Peppery basil and fruity Irish whiskey seamlessly stand in for mint and bourbon in this beautifully balanced cousin to the classic cocktail. Get the recipe >

Photo: Murray Hall • Food Styling: Jason Schreiber

The clear spirit, aka white whiskey, and peak-season fruit take center stage in this summery take on the traditional drink. Get the recipe >

Photo: Murray Hall • Food Styling: Jason Schreiber

This recipe comes to us from the celebrated bar Florería Atlántico in Buenos Aires. It keeps the mint but swaps out the bourbon for Cynar, the bittersweet amaro made from artichokes, and adds grapefruit soda and fresh lemon juice to the mix. Get the recipe >

Photo: Linda Xiao • Food Styling: Jason Schreiber • Prop Styling: Summer Moore

Homemade watermelon agua fresca is spiked with rum and Cointreau, then brightened with fresh lime and orange juice and mint syrup in this vibrant variation on the iconic drink. Get the recipe >

Belle Morizio

Seeking the O.G. mint julep? Look no further than our version of the classic three-ingredient cocktail, which combines three parts bourbon to one part mint-infused simple syrup. It’s sanctioned by the Kentucky Derby itself as its official mint julep recipe. Get the recipe >

Matt Taylor-Gross

This pleasantly bitter take on the mint julep gets its cues from Brazil, with the addition of rich, smoky, aged cachaça. Cynar and grapefruit bitters round out the drink. Get the recipe >

Helen Rosner

Mint pulls double duty in this cooling julep: fresh leaves infuse the homemade aquavit, and a sprig serves as the garnish. Get the recipe >

Michael Kraus

Legend has it that cognac used to be the preferred base spirit in a mint julep. The French brandy gives the cocktail a leathery, chocolaty richness and layered complexity that bourbon simply can’t compete with. Get the recipe >

Laura Sant