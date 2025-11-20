Mole Pumpkin Pie With Citrus Crema

Gabriella Martinez, the pastry chef behind the dessert bar Libre in Portland, Oregon, is known for her inventive flavor combinations, and this pumpkin pie is no exception. “I love taking something traditional and adding my culture to it,” she says. Here, she reflects her Mexican heritage by stirring thick, smoky-sweet mole negro into an otherwise classic spiced pumpkin filling. “The mole adds a layer of umami and a little kick that makes all the flavors blend together beautifully,” Martinez explains. She finishes the pie with lime whipped cream for brightness and chunks of butter crumble for texture. While store-bought components help this pie come together quickly (if using premade crust, Martinez recommends the deep-dish kind), you can also go the fully homemade route with our recipes for mole negro, flaky butter pie dough, and pumpkin purée.