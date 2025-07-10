Prickly Pear Granita
The bright pink cactus fruit is all you need for this simple one-ingredient dessert.
- Serves
2–4
- Time
30 minutes, plus freezing time
Opuntia cactus fruits, also known as prickly pears, are one of those things best enjoyed in their purest form, according to Johnny Ortiz‑Concha of / Shed in Taos, New Mexico. Ortiz-Concha takes advantage of the abundant native fruits simply by juicing them, then using the bright pink liquid for an icy prickly pear granita. The strained fruit juice also makes an excellent mixer with mezcal or tequila.
Featured in “Desert’s Bounty” by Hannah Walhout in the Spring/Summer 2025 issue. See more stories from Issue 204 here.
Ingredients
- 1¾ lb. prickly pears (about 8)
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
Step 3
- To a large pot, add the prickly pears and fill with cold water. Drain the water, pouring off any dirt or debris, then fill the pot again just to cover. Bring to a gentle simmer and turn off the heat. Set aside to cool for about 10 minutes, then drain the fruit through a fine-mesh strainer.
- Set the strainer over a medium bowl and use a wooden spoon to smash and pierce the fruit, letting the juice drain into the bowl. Remove any thick skins from the strainer, then transfer the remaining pulp to a double layer of cheesecloth and squeeze any excess juice through the strainer. You should have about 1½ cups.
- Transfer the juice to a 6-inch square glass container or baking dish and freeze until solid, about 3 hours. Once frozen, use a fork to scrape into fluffy crystals and serve.
