Quatre-ÉpicesThis classic French four-spice blend is easy to make at home.

This classic French blend of “four spices,” or quatre-épices—usually cloves, cinnamon, nutmeg and pepper—is traditionally used to season meat dishes like sausages, salamis, pâtés, rillettes, and terrines. It’s also a key ingredient in pain d'épices (spice bread). While this quatre-épices recipe from The Harvey House chef Joe Papach relies on cinnamon and black pepper, other versions call for ground ginger and white pepper. Papach lets the seasoning shine in his sweet-and-savory Pain D'Epices Éclairs with St. Saviour Cheese.

  • Makes

    3 tablespoons

  • Time

    5 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 Tbsp. plus 1 tsp. (10 g) black peppercorns
  • 2 tsp. (4 g) finely grated nutmeg
  • 1½ tsp. (3 g) ground cinnamon
  • 1½ tsp. (3 g) ground cloves

Instructions

Step 1

Using a spice grinder or mortar and pestle, grind the peppercorns, nutmeg, cinnamon, and cloves together into a fine powder. Place a fine-mesh strainer over a small bowl and strain the spice mixture into it. Use immediately or transfer to an airtight container and store in a cool, dark place for up to 6 months.
  1. Using a spice grinder or mortar and pestle, grind the peppercorns, nutmeg, cinnamon, and cloves together into a fine powder. Place a fine-mesh strainer over a small bowl and strain the spice mixture into it. Use immediately or transfer to an airtight container and store in a cool, dark place for up to 6 months.
