Roast Chicken With Apricots and Currants
This sweet-and-sour centerpiece from the authors of “The Silver Palate Cookbook” is great for a crowd.
- Serves
6–8
- Time
1 hour 15 minutes
This festive roast chicken recipe comes from The Silver Palate Good Times Cookbook (1985) by Julee Rosso and Sheila Lukins with Sarah Leah Chase. “The orange marmalade and ginger form a golden glaze over the chicken while the apricots and currants impart their fruity flavors to the juices and look wonderful sprinkled among the chicken pieces when presented on a large serving platter,” they wrote. While the authors included the dish on a Mother’s Day menu in their bestselling cookbook, it also makes for an excellent Passover main course thanks to the inclusion of fruit, which symbolizes sweetness. This recipe can easily be doubled or tripled for larger parties.
Featured in the April/May 2003 issue.
Ingredients
- Two 2½–3-lb. chickens, quartered
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1 tsp. ground ginger
- 1½ cups bitter orange marmalade
- ⅓ cup apple juice
- ⅓ cup fresh orange juice
- 8 oz. dried pitted apricots (about 1⅓ cups)
- 8 oz. dried currants (about 2 cups)
- ¼ cup packed brown sugar
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
Step 3
- Position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 375°F. Place the chicken in a large braiser or shallow roasting pan skin-side up, season generously with salt and black pepper, and sprinkle evenly with the ginger. Spread the marmalade over the chicken. Pour the apple and orange juices into the pan. Bake for 20 minutes.
- Scatter the apricots and currants around the chicken in the pan and sprinkle the brown sugar over the dried fruit. Continue baking, basting the chicken frequently, until the chicken is golden brown and shiny on top, about 45 minutes.
- Transfer the chicken, apricots, and currants to a large platter. Spoon some of the pan juices over the chicken and dried fruit, then pour the remaining juices into a warm bowl or sauce boat to serve on the side.
Continue to Next Story