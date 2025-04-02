Roast Chicken With Apricots and Currants

This festive roast chicken recipe comes from The Silver Palate Good Times Cookbook (1985) by Julee Rosso and Sheila Lukins with Sarah Leah Chase. “The orange marmalade and ginger form a golden glaze over the chicken while the apricots and currants impart their fruity flavors to the juices and look wonderful sprinkled among the chicken pieces when presented on a large serving platter,” they wrote. While the authors included the dish on a Mother’s Day menu in their bestselling cookbook, it also makes for an excellent Passover main course thanks to the inclusion of fruit, which symbolizes sweetness. This recipe can easily be doubled or tripled for larger parties.