Roasted Garlic-Chile Dungeness Crab with Garlic Noodles

Garlic noodles with roasted crab is a classic Vietnamese pairing which has also become a regional delicacy throughout California’s Bay Area. This version is a collaboration between SAVEUR’s Senior Commerce Editor, Ellen Fort, who lived in Oakland for several years and Oakland chef Tu David Phu.

While buying live crab is ideal, often likes to purchase crab that’s been steamed, cleaned, and cracked by her fishmonger. That means the crab is already cooked, and the body segmented into two pieces for immediate use in your recipe. If you’re up for steaming your own crab, bring about an inch of water to a boil in a large pot, insert a steamer basket, add the crab, cover, and seam for six to seven minutes per pound. Rinse the cooked crab thoroughly in cool water to stop the cooking before processing. (This is a great video on how to break down your crab.)

Cracking the shells before roasting allows the buttery chile-garlic liquid to seep into the shells, flavoring the sweet crabmeat within. Dungeness crabs are widely available on the West Coast beginning in November or December; the rest of us can look for them at your local fishmonger or Asian market, or order them online from Giovanni’s Fish Market or Pike Place Fish Market.

Featured in : “Dungeness Crab is the West Coat’s Holiday Treat.”